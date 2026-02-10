 'People Said I Was Finished...' Kapil Sharma Recalls Battling Depression At 36, Says He Went 'Completely Down'
Kapil Sharma shared that he initially wanted to be a singer before trying acting, doing serious roles and entering comedy by 'accident.' Opening up about his struggles, he said, "At 36, depression hit me hard, and I went completely down. People said I was finished," adding that perseverance and good intentions eventually helped him bounce back.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 04:33 PM IST
Kapil Sharma On Depression | Photo Via X

Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma shared that he initially wanted to become a singer, but later decided to try acting. He did serious roles before getting into comedy by 'accident,' adding that comedy is more difficult. He also revealed that he battled depression at the age of 36.

Kapil Sharma On Battle With Depression

Speaking to ETimes, Kapil said, "At 36, depression hit me hard and I went completely down. People started saying, 'He's finished.' Then I got married. Then the show came back. Then I did 300+ episodes again." He added that the only certainty in life is uncertainty, and that one must keep working with good intentions, as good things eventually keep happening.

Kapil Sharma On His Father

Further, talking about his father, Jeetendra Kumar Punj, a head constable in the Punjab Police, who died in 2004 after a seven-year-long battle with cancer, Kapil shared that when he won The Great Indian Laughter Challenge Season 3 trophy and got a cheque of Rs 10 lakh, he cried thinking of his father.

"When my show started, I remember standing quietly outside my house at 9 pm. In every house in the society, TVs were on, and I could hear people’s laughter. I thought to myself, if papa were alive, how happy he’d be. I miss him every day, but some moments hit harder," he shared.

Biopic On Kapil Sharma

Amid rumours of a biopic on Kapil Sharma, the comedian stated that the people who want to make a film on his life are his friends, who are producers. However, he feels that he has only just begun to understand life properly.

"What biopic will they make right now? So no, I don’t think so – not at this point. Maybe someday in the future. Once you become a public figure, whatever happens in your life reaches people anyway. Everything in my life has reached people – the good and the bad," he added.

Work Front

On the work front, Kapil was last seen in Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, the sequel to his 2015 film. The movie also starred Manjot Singh, Warina Hussain, Tridha Choudhury, Parul Gulati and Ayesha Khan, but failed to perform at the box office due to competition from Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar.

Currently, he has returned with the fourth season of his show, The Great Indian Kapil Show, which premieres on Netflix.

