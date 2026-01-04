 'Pant Acchi Hai': Sunil Grover Takes A Dig At Jaya Bachchan Over Her Controversial Comment On Paps On Kapil Sharma's Show - VIDEO
During the show, Sunil Grover made a surprise entry dressed as Aamir Khan, and his performance had the studio audience in splits. However, one particular moment from his act stood out and became a talking point online

Ria SharmaUpdated: Sunday, January 04, 2026, 03:00 PM IST
article-image

Comedian Sunil Grover has once again grabbed attention for his sharp wit, this time by taking a subtle and playful dig at veteran actress and politician Jaya Bachchan. A clip from the latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show has been doing the rounds on social media, leaving viewers amused.

The episode featured actors Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday as special guests. During the show, Sunil made a surprise entry dressed as Aamir Khan, and his performance had the studio audience in splits. However, one particular moment from his act stood out and became a talking point online.

article-image

In the viral clip, Sunil is seen posing for paparazzi on the show’s set and interacting with them. While praising the photographers, he cheekily remarks, "Kapde acche pehne hue hai tumne. Pant acchi hai aaj," a line that many viewers interpreted as a tongue-in-cheek reference to Jaya Bachchan’s recent controversial comments about paparazzi.

For context, Jaya had made headlines a few days earlier for her remarks criticising paparazzi culture. Speaking with Barkha Dutt at the We The Women event in Mumbai, the Rajya Sabha MP had said that photographers wear “drainpipe-tight, gande pants” and questioned their education and background. Her comments sparked debate and drew mixed reactions online.

This wasn't the first time the actress-politician expressed her displeasure toward photographers. Over the years, she has earned a reputation for calling out paparazzi for what she perceives as disrespectful or intrusive behaviour. She has often urged them to maintain decorum while covering celebrities.

