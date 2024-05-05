Kshitij Zarapkar Dies: Marathi Actor Battling Cancer Passes Away Due To Heart Attack At 54

Kshitij Zarapkar, a renowned actor in the Marathi film industry, tragically passed away on May 5, 2024, at the age of 54. While he had been battling cancer for several months, his death was ultimately caused by a heart attack in Mumbai.

He was cremated at 3:30 PM today following a last darshan at his residence in Shivaji Park, Dadar.

According to the Hindustan Times, the actor had developed multiple organ disorders, suffered a heart attack and passed away. For the past few days, Zarapkar had also been undergoing cancer treatment.

The actor has been a part of several Marathi films, like Gola Berij, Thenga, Ekulati Ek, Ideachi Kalpana, and Baalgandharva, among others. Apart from acting, he was also a director and a writer.

His passing came as a shock to the Marathi industry fraternity.

Actress Archana Neverekar wrote, "Why did you rush so much Kshitij Zarapkar, how many years of acquaintance and friendship ..from working with him to directing my film...I felt bad when Supriya called me. Numb...if you were smart ..I am out our last meeting will not happen ...what can we say man ..may God give strength to your family ..how can life end like this ...❤️🙏 Om Shanti."

The actor was also recently working on the television serial Charcha Tar Honarach.