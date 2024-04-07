 Veteran Filmmaker Gangu Ramsay Of Ramsay Brothers Passes Away At 83 In Mumbai
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentVeteran Filmmaker Gangu Ramsay Of Ramsay Brothers Passes Away At 83 In Mumbai

Veteran Filmmaker Gangu Ramsay Of Ramsay Brothers Passes Away At 83 In Mumbai

Gangu Ramsay was admitted in Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, April 07, 2024, 02:21 PM IST
article-image

On Sunday, April 7, 2024, the legendary cinematographer, filmmaker, and producer Gangu Ramsay of The Ramsay Brothers passed away at the age of 83 early this morning at 8 a.m. after battling health issues for the past month.

He lent his creative vision to over 50 iconic films under the Ramsay Brothers banner, including classics like Veerana, Purana Mandir, and Bandh Darwaza, Do Gaz Zameen Ke Niche, Samri, Tehkhana, Purani Haveli, and Khoj with Rishi Kapoor.

Read Also
Dragon Ball Creator Akira Toriyama Passes Away, Fans Mourn Demise
article-image

Notably, Gangu Ramay captured the essence of Saif Ali Khan's debut film, Ashiq Awara.

He has also collaborated with Akshay Kumar, crafting memorable moments in cinematic history in Khiladi series like Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, Sabse Bada Khiladi, Mr and Mrs Khiladi, Pandav, and Mr Bond.

Beyond his contributions to Bollywood, Gangu Ramsay also left his imprint on the television industry with the popular show Zee Horror Show, which impressed audiences for over 8 years.

Apart from that, Saturday Suspense, Naagin, and Zimbo were also well known on Zee TV.

Read Also
Anupamaa Actor Rituraj Singh Passes Away At 59 Due To Cardiac Arrest
article-image

The family includes seven brothers who made horror films mainly in the 1970s and 1980s. They have reportedly made more than 30 horror films in India.

The brothers are Kumar Ramsay, Gangu Ramsay, Tulsi Ramsay, Arjun Ramsay, Shyam Ramsay, Keshu Ramsay, and Kiran Ramsay.

Kumar, the elder brother in the Ramsay family, died in Mumbai in 2021 due to cardiac arrest at the age of 85.

Read Also
'I Need Your Prayers': Dolly Sohi's LAST Instagram Post Goes Viral As Actress Passes Away Hours...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Don't Have Man Financing My Life': Nora Fatehi REACTS To Akshay Kumar Calling Her 'Gujarati' For...

'Don't Have Man Financing My Life': Nora Fatehi REACTS To Akshay Kumar Calling Her 'Gujarati' For...

Veteran Filmmaker Gangu Ramsay Of Ramsay Brothers Passes Away At 83 In Mumbai

Veteran Filmmaker Gangu Ramsay Of Ramsay Brothers Passes Away At 83 In Mumbai

Sidharth Malhotra Gives Flying Kiss After Pap Says 'Love You' As He Gets Spotted With Kiara Advani...

Sidharth Malhotra Gives Flying Kiss After Pap Says 'Love You' As He Gets Spotted With Kiara Advani...

No Release Date Locked For Prabhas, Deepika Padukone Starrer Kalki 2898 AD: Reports

No Release Date Locked For Prabhas, Deepika Padukone Starrer Kalki 2898 AD: Reports

Elvish Yadav Used Virtual Number To Get Snake Venom, Shocking Details Revealed In 1200-Page...

Elvish Yadav Used Virtual Number To Get Snake Venom, Shocking Details Revealed In 1200-Page...