 Dragon Ball Creator Akira Toriyama Passes Away, Fans Mourn Demise
Akira Toriyama has passed away at the age of 68 on March 1st due to an acute subdural hematoma.

Friday, March 08, 2024
The beloved creator of Dragon Ball manga and anime franchise, Akira Toriyama has passed away at the age of 68 due to an acute subdural hematoma, which involves bleeding around the brain. The news was confirmed through an official statement on Dragon Ball’s website. 

Born on April 5, 1955, Akira Toriyama was a renowned Japanese manga artist and character designer. He gained widespread acclaim for Dr. Slump before achieving even greater success with its iconic work, Dragon Ball. Akira has also designed characters for notable video games like Dragon Quest, Blue Dragon and Chrono Trigger. 

Dragon Ball was created in 1984 by Akira Toriyama. It's a Japanese media franchise that follows the adventure of Son Goku. The series chronicles Goku’s life from childhood to adulthood as he trains in martial arts. Toei Animation adapted Toriyama’s manga in two anime series, Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball Z both airing in Japan from 1986 to 1996. 

His creations were a source of inspiration for many and a significant part of everyone's childhood. Fans around the world are saddened by the news, mourning the loss of a visionary storyteller who touched their heart.

The demise of Akira Toriyama signifies end of an era, leaving behind a timeless legacy of creativity and storytelling that has captured the hearts of many around the world. The passing away of has undoubtedly left a void in the world of manga and anime and his contribution to the industry will be remembered for generations. 

