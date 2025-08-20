 'You Should Be In Gutter': Anurag Kashyap SLAMS AI-Generated Film Chiranjeevi Hanuman's Producer
ANIUpdated: Wednesday, August 20, 2025, 10:29 AM IST
article-image
File photo of filmmaker Anurag kashyap | PTI

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap hit out at Vijay Subramaniam, producer of the upcoming AI-generated film 'Chiranjeevi Hanuman - The Eternal.' The film, announced on Tuesday by Abundantia Entertainment and Collective Media Network's Historyverse, is being promoted as India's first "Made-in-AI" theatrical release.

Taking to Instagram, Kashyap lashed out at Subramaniam and questioned his commitment to creators. Referring to Subramaniam as the head of a talent agency that represents writers, directors, and actors, Kashyap accused him of putting profits before creativity.

He also added that agencies are "only interested in making money" and suggested that turning to AI proves that artists are being undervalued.

article-image

"Congratulations @vijaysubramaniam84 . Here is the man heading the @lifeatcollectiveartistsnetwork that represents artists, writer, directors , now producing a film made by AI. So much for looking after and representing the interests of creators," read Kashyap's post.

The filmmaker did not hold back and urged actors and artists to take a stand, adding that anyone with "a spine" should question or even leave the agency. He also stated that Subramaniam has proven he thinks artists are "no match for AI." Kashyap went on to call the move a "future for the spineless and cowardly so-called artists" in Hindi cinema.

"Any actor or anyone who calls themselves artists and has a spine will be and should be either questioning him or leaving the agency since he has proved that he thinks you're no match for his AI performance . This right here is the future for the spineless and cowardly so called artists in the Hindi Film industry. Well done Vijay Subramaniam. Shame is not enough on you. You should be in the gutter," he added.

Kashyap's criticism comes soon after filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane also reacted to the film's announcement.

Sharing the poster on his Instagram story, Motwane wrote, "And so it begins... Who TF needs writers and directors when it's 'Made in AI'."

Earlier on Tuesday, Abundantia Entertainment shared the official poster of the film. In their post, the makers described the project as a "first-of-its-kind, Made-in-AI, Made-in-India avatar."

The film, produced by Abundantia Entertainment and Collective Media Network's Historyverse, is expected to release on Hanuman Jayanti in 2026.

