All About Music Kicks Off In Mumbai With Theme ‘Momentum – Turning Moments Into Movements’

Mumbai: Pianist Steve Barakat, who performed earlier this year at the Royal Opera House in Mumbai, got his chance at the iconic venue through an All About Music (AAM) connection. This is the impact AAM, India’s premier music industry conference can create for artists, whether Indian or from overseas.

All About Music 2024 Opens in Mumbai

Beginning today (August 20) in Mumbai is their 9th edition. This year’s theme is ‘Momentum – Turning Moments into Movements’; it will explore how we can convert today’s breakthroughs into long-term change. This year AAM has also introduced two new sections – ‘Open Chair’ and ‘Pitch to Investors’. The Free Press Journal is a media partner for this mega music event.

In Open Chair, a member of the audience drives the conversation with industry experts, share their perspective, pose questions to the panel and co-curate the dialogue around all things music. Pitch to Investors, meanwhile, is a platform for early-stage start-ups working at the intersection of music, tech, and culture.

This three-day meeting ground brings together music artists, publishers, TV channels, radio stations, aggregators, streaming platforms, artist managers, music labels, consultants and legal music consultants to support artists, distributors, and brand and ad agencies.

AAM Brings Together 300+ Voices of Music Industry

Bringing together people connected to music from all parts of India and abroad, the event also showcases regional breakthroughs, music policy, AI innovations, artist development strategies, and brand-music collaborations brought to life through immersive case studies, expert-led conversations, and curated showcases.

Drawing over 300 attendees, AAM remains the place to network, discover, and imagine what’s next with the voices that matter with panelists like Shreya Ghosal, Javed Akhtar, Adnan Sami, Sid Sriram, Salim Merchant, and Nikhil Chinappa, besides other front running music artists who are making waves across the country.