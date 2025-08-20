 Maharashtra DCM Ajit Pawar Pays Tribute To Bharat Ratna Late Rajiv Gandhi On His Birth Anniversary At Mantralaya
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar paid tribute to the late former Prime Minister of India, Bharat Ratna Rajiv Gandhi, on his birth anniversary at Mantralaya.

Alok DubeyUpdated: Wednesday, August 20, 2025, 02:55 PM IST
Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar paid tribute to Bharat Ratna Late Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary on Wednesday. The birth anniversary of the former Prime Minister of India, Late Rajiv Gandhi, falls on August 20.

The tribute ceremony was held at the Mantralaya in Mumbai, where a floral tribute was offered to his portrait. On this occasion, the 'Sadbhavna Divas Pledge' was taken by all those present, reaffirming their commitment to uphold peace, unity, and social harmony in the state and across the country.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Signs MoUs Worth ₹42,892 Crore, Over 28,000 Jobs to be Created

In a significant development for Maharashtra, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis signed eight major Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and two strategic agreements on Tuesday, aimed at attracting investments worth ₹42,892 crore to the state. These initiatives are expected to generate over 28,000 employment opportunities.

The MoUs were exchanged at the state secretariat in the presence of CM Fadnavis. The event was also attended by Chief Secretary Rajesh Kumar, Industry Secretary Dr. P. Anbalagan, MIDC CEO P. Velarasu, Development Commissioner Dipendra Singh Kushwah, and several investors from various sectors.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Minister said, “Investors have shown strong and positive commitment. The state government team will support you throughout the investment process. The Hyperloop project is also gaining momentum, with IIT Mumbai and IIT Madras contributing. This project will bring a transformational change not only in logistics, transport, and mobility in Maharashtra but across India.”

Fadanvis further said, " Maharashtra is emerging as the 'Data Centre Capital' and a hub for solar energy integration. Several companies are entering these sectors, and a major transformation is expected in the manufacturing domain. Strategic agreements with the UK have opened new doors, attracting more investment to India. This reflects investors’ confidence and faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership".

