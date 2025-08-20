Navi Mumbai News: Morbe Dam Touches Full Capacity, Gates Open; Raigad Authorities Issue Flood Alert |

Navi Mumbai: Continuous heavy rainfall in the catchment areas of Morbe Dam over the last six days has brought the reservoir to 100% storage level. In the early hours of Wednesday, at 3:10 a.m., both curved gates of the dam (12 m × 3 m) were lifted by 25 cm, releasing 1,123 cusecs of water into the Dhavari river.

Precautionary Alert Issued

The Raigad district administration issued a precautionary alert to riverside villages, including Chowk, Jambhivli, Asare, Dharani, Tupgaon, Asaroti, and Kopri along the Dhavari river, and settlements along the Patalganga river. Residents have been advised not to enter the riverbed as water levels are expected to rise.

“The dam has now reached its full reservoir level of 88 metres, and with a supply capacity of 450 MLD per day, Navi Mumbai’s drinking water security is assured for the year,” said Dr. Kailas Shinde, NMMC Commissioner, expressing satisfaction at the city’s water position.

Raigad Collector Kishan Jawale added, “While the water release is controlled, people in low-lying areas along Dhavari and Patalganga must remain cautious. Our disaster management teams are on alert, and local administrations have been instructed to keep evacuation plans ready if needed.”

Last year, Morbe Dam had overflowed on August 29, 2024, almost nine days later than this year.