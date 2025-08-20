 Air India Pilot Hailed As 'Hero' After Smooth Landing Amid Mumbai’s Heavy Rains | Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiAir India Pilot Hailed As 'Hero' After Smooth Landing Amid Mumbai’s Heavy Rains | Video

Air India Pilot Hailed As 'Hero' After Smooth Landing Amid Mumbai’s Heavy Rains | Video

A passenger on board captured the moment on video, which has since gone viral on social media. The footage shows the aircraft cutting steadily through turbulent weather, descending smoothly before touching down on the rain-soaked runway with minimal turbulence. The landing took place even as Mumbai was grappling with one of its heaviest spells of rain this season.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Wednesday, August 20, 2025, 09:13 AM IST
article-image
Air India Pilot Hailed As 'Hero' After Smooth Landing Amid Mumbai’s Heavy Rains | Video |

Mumbai: An Air India pilot earned widespread praise after successfully landing an aircraft at Mumbai airport despite heavy rains and strong winds on Tuesday, August 19. A passenger on board captured the moment on video, which has since gone viral on social media. The footage shows the aircraft cutting steadily through turbulent weather, descending smoothly before touching down on the rain-soaked runway with minimal turbulence.

The video was shared on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption: “Mumbai airport landing in the midst of heavy rains. Hats off to Captain Neeraj Sethi for landing safely with less visibility.” Many users hailed the pilot as a 'true hero' for his calm handling of the aircraft under extreme conditions.

Rains Wreak Havoc In City

The landing took place even as Mumbai was grappling with one of its heaviest spells of rain this season. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a red alert for the city on Tuesday, warning of intense showers and strong winds. Several parts of Mumbai and its suburbs were inundated, with roads turning into rivers and traffic grinding to a halt.

FPJ Shorts
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill, Calls It ‘More Than Super-Emergency’
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill, Calls It ‘More Than Super-Emergency’
UP Urea Smuggled To Nepal, Sold At Exorbitant Rates
UP Urea Smuggled To Nepal, Sold At Exorbitant Rates
UP Govt Warns Against Black Marketing Of Fertilizers, Assures Adequate Stock
UP Govt Warns Against Black Marketing Of Fertilizers, Assures Adequate Stock
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Escalates Attack On UP Govt Over Voter List Deletion Row
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Escalates Attack On UP Govt Over Voter List Deletion Row

The weather also severely disrupted air travel. According to airport authorities, over 250 flights were affected on Tuesday, with many delayed or diverted. Passengers were advised to check their flight status before heading to the airport as operations remained vulnerable to sudden weather fluctuations.

Today's Weather Update

On Wednesday, August 20, Mumbai woke up to moderate to heavy showers, though the intensity was relatively lower compared to the day before. The IMD has issued an orange alert for the city, cautioning of more rain, but predicted that rainfall intensity would reduce from Thursday, August 21.

Beyond Mumbai, the IMD issued a red alert for Raigad and the ghat sections of Pune district, while Thane, Palghar, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg remain under an orange alert. Civic authorities in these districts have been asked to stay on high alert with the possibility of fresh heavy spells.

Read Also
Mumbai News LIVE Updates: City Under Orange Alert Following Deluge; Dy CM Ajit Pawar Takes Stock Of...
article-image

Meanwhile, relentless rains have claimed over six lives and displaced hundreds across Maharashtra in the last 48 hours. Five individuals are also reported missing in flood-hit regions. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, after reviewing the situation with the disaster management department, said the next 48 hours would be crucial for Mumbai and the Konkan belt.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Malad Police Book Sagar Developers’ Directors For ₹8.12 Crore Flat Fraud

Mumbai News: Malad Police Book Sagar Developers’ Directors For ₹8.12 Crore Flat Fraud

Thane News: Elderly Woman’s Body Carried By Boat For Last Rites As Titwala Road Submerged

Thane News: Elderly Woman’s Body Carried By Boat For Last Rites As Titwala Road Submerged

'Maharashtra Youth Congress Has Opportunity To Lead On 272 Assembly Seats': Harshvardhan Sapkal

'Maharashtra Youth Congress Has Opportunity To Lead On 272 Assembly Seats': Harshvardhan Sapkal

Mumbai News: Ganeshotsav Samiti Urges BMC To Conduct Fogging Ahead Of Ganpati Festival

Mumbai News: Ganeshotsav Samiti Urges BMC To Conduct Fogging Ahead Of Ganpati Festival

Maharashtra Govt To Launch Special Drive Against Anemia & Child Marriage: Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Govt To Launch Special Drive Against Anemia & Child Marriage: Ajit Pawar