Air India Pilot Hailed As 'Hero' After Smooth Landing Amid Mumbai’s Heavy Rains | Video |

Mumbai: An Air India pilot earned widespread praise after successfully landing an aircraft at Mumbai airport despite heavy rains and strong winds on Tuesday, August 19. A passenger on board captured the moment on video, which has since gone viral on social media. The footage shows the aircraft cutting steadily through turbulent weather, descending smoothly before touching down on the rain-soaked runway with minimal turbulence.

The video was shared on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption: “Mumbai airport landing in the midst of heavy rains. Hats off to Captain Neeraj Sethi for landing safely with less visibility.” Many users hailed the pilot as a 'true hero' for his calm handling of the aircraft under extreme conditions.

#Mumbai airport landing in midst of heavy rains. #MumbaiRains Hats off to Captain Mr. Neeraj Sethi for landing safely with less visibility. @airindia VT-TNC pic.twitter.com/khvJTSWnv7 — 🇮🇳 Vidyasagar Jagadeesan🇮🇳 (@jvidyasagar) August 19, 2025

Rains Wreak Havoc In City

The landing took place even as Mumbai was grappling with one of its heaviest spells of rain this season. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a red alert for the city on Tuesday, warning of intense showers and strong winds. Several parts of Mumbai and its suburbs were inundated, with roads turning into rivers and traffic grinding to a halt.

The weather also severely disrupted air travel. According to airport authorities, over 250 flights were affected on Tuesday, with many delayed or diverted. Passengers were advised to check their flight status before heading to the airport as operations remained vulnerable to sudden weather fluctuations.

Today's Weather Update

On Wednesday, August 20, Mumbai woke up to moderate to heavy showers, though the intensity was relatively lower compared to the day before. The IMD has issued an orange alert for the city, cautioning of more rain, but predicted that rainfall intensity would reduce from Thursday, August 21.

Beyond Mumbai, the IMD issued a red alert for Raigad and the ghat sections of Pune district, while Thane, Palghar, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg remain under an orange alert. Civic authorities in these districts have been asked to stay on high alert with the possibility of fresh heavy spells.

Meanwhile, relentless rains have claimed over six lives and displaced hundreds across Maharashtra in the last 48 hours. Five individuals are also reported missing in flood-hit regions. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, after reviewing the situation with the disaster management department, said the next 48 hours would be crucial for Mumbai and the Konkan belt.