Mumbai News LIVE Updates: City Under Orange Alert Following Deluge; Dy CM Ajit Pawar Takes Stock Of Rainfall Situation

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to yet another rain-soaked morning on Wednesday after two consecutive days of torrential downpour brought the city and its suburbs to a standstill. Though moderate to heavy showers hit the city today, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for August 20, warning of further rain. Relief, however, may be in sight, with the department predicting a decline in intensity from Thursday, August 21.

Check LIVE updates below for rainfall status and other news updates in the city:

12:00 PM

High tides hitting the Marine Drive promenade

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Heavy rainfall leads to a high tide alert at Mumbai's Marine Drive

11:30 AM

Ajit Pawar Takes Stock Of Rainfall Situation

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar visited the State Emergency Control Room at the Ministry to review the situation caused by heavy rains in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar visited the State Emergency Control Room at the Ministry to review the situation caused by heavy rains in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra



(Source: DCM Ajit Pawar Office) pic.twitter.com/ORkjrp7mAS — IANS (@ians_india) August 20, 2025

10:30 AM

City's Water Stock Rises To 95% Of Full Capacity Amid Heavy Rains

The water level in Mumbai's seven lakes rose to 13.76 lakh million litres amounting to 95.12 per cent of the full capacity. The surge was seen after Mumbai was lashed by torrential rains a day ago.

🚰 मुंबईला पाणीपुरवठा करणाऱ्या ७ जलाशयांचा आज सकाळी ६ वाजेपर्यंतचा अहवाल

---

🚰 मुंबईला पाणीपुरवठा करणाऱ्या ७ जलाशयांचा आज सकाळी ६ वाजेपर्यंतचा अहवाल

---

🚰 Report of water stock in the seven lakes, supplying water to Mumbai, till 6am today.
#MumbaiRains#MyBMCUpdates

10:00 AM

Mumbai GRP Advises Passengers To Avoid Travel

Mumbai GRP advised passengers to avoid travel unless absolutely essential and to exercise utmost caution as heavy rainfall has been predicted in the Mumbai region. "Do not believe any false information and rely only on official sources. For emergencies, dial 1512 immediately," said GRP in a post.

Heavy rainfall has been predicted in the Mumbai region. Passengers are advised to avoid travel unless absolutely essential and to exercise utmost caution. Do not believe in any false information, and rely only on official sources. For any emergency, dial 1512 immediately.

9:30 AM

IMD Issues A Red Alert In Mumbai For 2 Hours Due To Intense Rainfall

The IMD issues a red alert in Mumbai for 2 hours due to intense rainfall, while maintaining an orange alert for 24 hours as heavy rain continues throughout the day: India Meteorological Department

The IMD issues a red alert in Mumbai for 2 hours due to intense rainfall, while maintaining an orange alert for 24 hours as heavy rain continues throughout the day: India Meteorological Department

9:15 AM

Heavy Rush Of Passengers At LTT Station Amid Train Delays

Crowd of passengers wait at Lokmanya Tilak railway station as train services were affected in the city. The trains have been delayed by 6-8 hours following incessant rainfall in the city.

#WATCH | Mumbai | Crowd of passengers wait at Lokmanya Tilak railway station as train services affected in the city



Crowd of passengers wait at Lokmanya Tilak railway station as train services affected in the city

They say trains have been delayed by 6-8 hours following incessant rainfall in the city

9:00 AM

Monorail Services Resumed

Monorail services have resumed after the incident last night, wherein the Monorail train (RST-4) got stuck between Bhakti Park and Chembur, near Mysore Colony station in Mumbai. Over 700 passengers onboard were rescued.

VIDEO: Mumbai Monorail services resume hours after trains were stranded between two stations on Tuesday evening. Over 700 passengers were rescued from two stuck Monorail trains.



Overcrowding by passengers, who had no other option left with the downpour crippling the suburban… pic.twitter.com/eqlYDltCKP — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 20, 2025

8:45 AM

Ulhas River Crosses Danger Mark

Residents near the Ulhas River remained on alert as Ulhas River has crossed the danger mark, flooding low-lying settlements. High Chances of Riverine Flooding in Kalyan

Residents near Ulhasriver stay on Alert as Ulhas River has crossed danger mark flooding low lying settlements.



Residents near Ulhasriver stay on Alert as Ulhas River has crossed danger mark flooding low lying settlements.

High Chances of Riverine Flooding in Kalyan ⛈️🚨 #MumbaiRains

Maharashtra Nagar Tunnel (Trombay, Mankhurd) caused by rain, traffic has been closed due to 7 to 8 feet of water accumulation at the T-junction.

महाराष्ट्र नगर बोगदा (ट्रॉम्बे,मानखुर्द ) टी जंक्शन येथे पावसाचे ०७ ते ०८ फूट पाणी साचल्याने वाहतूक बंद करण्यात आली आहे .

#MTPTrafficUpdate — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) August 20, 2025

8:30 AM

Heavy Traffic On WEH

Heavy traffic was reported on the Western Express Highway early morning. The western suburbs were being battered by heavy rains since the early hours of the day. No major waterlogging incident reported yet.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Heavy traffic was reported on the Western Express Highway

Nalasopara Remains Waterlogged

Normal life remains affected in and around Mumbai as several parts of the city remain waterlogged following incessant heavy rainfall. Visuals from Nalasopara West show roads filled with water, leaving commuters travel with inconvenience.

Maharashtra: Normal life affected in Mumbai as several parts of the city remain waterlogged following incessant heavy rainfall. Visuals from Nalasopara West.

8:15 AM

Western Railway Cancels 17 Local Trains Trips

Divisional Railway Manager- Mumbai Division of Western Railway shared a list of local train cancellations for services on Western Railway line between 3:40 am to 6:25 am. A total of 17 local train services were cancelled today due to waterlogging issues.

🚨 #TravelAlert: Mumbai Local Train Cancellations 🚨



Due to 🌧️ heavy waterlogging in the Mumbai region. Multiple local train services have been ❌CANCELLED for today, 20th August 2025.



Please check the list below and plan your commute accordingly. Your safety is our priority.… pic.twitter.com/OZLs6QNJQH — DRM - Mumbai Central, WR (@drmbct) August 20, 2025

Red Alert For Pune; Thane, Palghar, Ratnagiri & Sindhudurg Under Orange Alert

The IMD has issued a red alert for Raigad and the ghat sections of Pune district for Wednesday, citing the likelihood of extremely heavy rainfall. Thane, Palghar, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts remain under an orange alert.

8:00 AM

Local Trains Back On Track

Mumbai’s suburban railway network, often referred to as the city’s lifeline, bore the brunt of the disruption on Tuesday but limped back to full operations by Wednesday. Commuters, however, reported delays of 15–20 minutes on the Central and Harbour lines. Central Railway services, which had been suspended for most of Tuesday due to waterlogging and poor visibility, resumed late in the evening.

IndiGo Issues Advisory

IndiGo issued a travel advisory warning passengers of possible air traffic congestion and flight delays in Mumbai due to continuing rain. The airline urged flyers to check flight status before heading to the airport and to allow extra time for commutes amid waterlogging and slow traffic.

Travel Advisory



While we want your journey to be as hassle-free as possible, Mother Nature has her own plans. With heavy rains expected again in #Mumbai, there’s a chance this could lead to air traffic congestion and impact flight operations.



While we continue doing our best… — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) August 20, 2025

