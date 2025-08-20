Mumbai Rains: IMD Issues Red Alert For City For Next 2 Hours Amid Relentless Showers, Orange Alert To Continue For 24 Hours

File pic |

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to steady spells of moderate to heavy rainfall on Wednesday, a day after torrential showers battered the city and its suburbs, disrupting daily life and crippling transport networks. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for the city for two hours on Wednesday morning, citing intense rainfall activity, before maintaining an orange alert for the next 24 hours as heavy rain continued to lash the metropolis.

The IMD issues a red alert in Mumbai for 2 hours due to intense rainfall, while maintaining an orange alert for 24 hours as heavy rain continues throughout the day: India Meteorological Department pic.twitter.com/lfaruGfkki — IANS (@ians_india) August 20, 2025

According to the IMD, the intensity of showers is expected to reduce from Thursday, August 21, but civic authorities remain on high alert with the possibility of fresh spells. Beyond Mumbai, a red alert has been sounded for Raigad and the ghat sections of Pune district, while Thane, Palghar, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg continue to remain under an orange alert.

Rains Wreak Havoc In City

Tuesday’s relentless downpour had brought Mumbai to a standstill, flooding arterial roads and turning several low-lying areas into waterlogged pockets. The city’s suburban railway services, often described as its lifeline, were severely disrupted.

Central and Harbour line operations were suspended for several hours after water inundated tracks at multiple points, leaving commuters stranded during peak hours. At several junctions, passengers were seen walking along railway lines after trains failed to resume services.

The Western Railway, though less affected compared to Central, reported delays due to waterlogging on tracks and signal issues. Officials said normal services were gradually being restored but cautioned that more showers could lead to fresh disruptions.

Travel Advisory



While we want your journey to be as hassle-free as possible, Mother Nature has her own plans. With heavy rains expected again in #Mumbai, there’s a chance this could lead to air traffic congestion and impact flight operations.



While we continue doing our best… — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) August 20, 2025

Air travel too was hit by the inclement weather. More than 250 flights were affected on Tuesday, with several delayed or diverted due to low visibility. On Wednesday, IndiGo Airlines issued a travel advisory, warning passengers about possible air traffic congestion and delays at Mumbai airport. The airline urged travelers to check flight statuses before heading to the airport and to factor in longer travel times because of waterlogging and traffic snarls across the city.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Heavy traffic was reported on the Western Express Highway pic.twitter.com/Ddq2GAxNVZ — IANS (@ians_india) August 20, 2025

Traffic Jam On WEH

By Wednesday morning, no major waterlogging was reported, though traffic congestion was observed at several points along the Western Express Highway. Authorities attributed the gridlocks more to peak-hour movement than to fresh flooding. Municipal officials, however, maintained that disaster management teams were on standby in case of further heavy spells.