Bombay HC Directs SRA To Reserve 35% Open Space In Redevelopment Schemes

Mumbai: The state housing department has asked the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) to appoint a special monitoring committee to ensure that 35% area in its schemes is reserved for open spaces. The panel will be formed under a deputy chief engineer to keep a check as directed by the Bombay High Court earlier.

In June, the HC directed the SRA to ensure 35% area in each of its redeveloped schemes is kept vacant as open spaces, later to be developed as landscapes and gardens. In the order, the HC directed compliance with sections in the city Development Plan 2034, which mandates 65% construction and the rest as open spaces. After developing the open space as gardens, these areas are to be handed to the local authorities such as the BMC within 90 days of receiving the occupation certificate.

These bodies will be responsible for their maintenance and upkeep. These gardens will have unrestricted entry to all citizens. The developer will reserve a fund for developing this and will also give an undertaking that he will maintain the open space for three years. In future, the SRA will issue a commencement certificate for a project only after making sure that 35% has been shown as reserved in approved/ sanctioned plans for the slum redevelopment schemes.

The open area will have trees and landscaped gardens, walking tracks with lighting, seating arrangements, play areas for children, fitness zones, drinking water facilities and a sewage system. Not just that, the SRA will file an affidavit in the HC with a list of sanctioned schemes with a condition for development of open spaces with its details and progress report.

