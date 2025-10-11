 Mumbai’s AQI Dips: Colaba, Bandra, Malad Record Poorer Air Quality | Check Area-Wise List
Mumbai woke up to a hazy Saturday morning as the city’s air quality continued to worsen. The Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 139 at 5:30 am, placing it in the ‘moderate’ category, according to the Air Quality Early Warning System.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 10:30 AM IST
article-image
Experts say that pollutants such as Particulate Matter (PM) 2.5 and PM 10—the city’s most harmful air contaminants—have been steadily increasing over the past few days.

What the AQI Numbers Mean

The AQI is divided into six categories — Good (0-50), Satisfactory (51-100), Moderately Polluted (101-200), Poor (201-300), Very Poor (301-400) and Severe (401-500).

The higher the AQI value, the worse the air quality and the greater the health risk. An AQI of 139 indicates that while the air is still breathable, it poses mild risks for sensitive groups such as children, the elderly, and people with respiratory issues.

Most Polluted Areas in Mumbai

Among the city’s neighbourhoods, Colaba recorded the highest pollution levels with an AQI of 189, followed by Khedwadi Bandra East (180), Malad Fire Station (179), Vasai West (175), and Chembur (170).

Other areas showing elevated pollution include Bandra Traffic Junction (169), Kalamboli (164), Bhayandar West (163), Sanpada (157), Sion (135), and Kurla (130).

Environmental experts have attributed the rising pollution to ongoing construction work, vehicular emissions, and reduced wind movement.

Weather Conditions and Forecast

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the southwest monsoon has withdrawn from the remaining parts of Gujarat and parts of Maharashtra. This transition period often leads to dry, dusty conditions that worsen air quality in coastal cities like Mumbai.

For Saturday, the IMD forecast predicted a maximum temperature of around 33°C and a minimum of about 23°C, with partly cloudy skies over Mumbai and its suburbs.

While light rain and thundershowers may occur in isolated parts of South Konkan-Goa and South Madhya Maharashtra, most regions, including Mumbai, are expected to remain dry.

Experts Urge Caution

Health officials have advised residents to limit outdoor activities during peak traffic hours and to keep windows closed during early morning and late evening when pollution levels spike.

With air quality fluctuating and winter approaching, environmentalists have urged authorities to step up efforts to curb vehicular emissions and dust pollution before conditions worsen further.

