Mumbai News: Mahindra Lifespace Bags ₹800 Crore Redevelopment Project In Malad West |

Mumbai-based listed real estate firm Mahindra Lifespace Developers Limited (MLDL) has been chosen as the preferred partner for the redevelopment of four residential societies in Malad West, as reported by Hindustan Times. The company announced the development on October 10, stating that the project carries an estimated potential of ₹800 crore.

The redevelopment spans approximately 1.65 acres, marking another significant addition to Mahindra Lifespace’s growing portfolio in Mumbai’s redevelopment sector.

Located Near Ongoing Mahindra Project

According to the company, the new project is strategically located close to Mahindra Codename 64, its ongoing redevelopment venture in the same neighbourhood.

“This project further strengthens our presence in Mumbai’s redevelopment market, reflecting the trust our brand has earned over the years with customers and communities,” said Vimalendra Singh, Chief Business Officer, Residential, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd.

He added, “Our reputation for delivering thoughtfully designed, high-quality homes has made us a preferred choice for societies looking to redevelop. This aligns with our strategy of deepening our presence in established micro-markets, helping us leverage economies of scale and enhance project efficiencies.”

Strong Connectivity and Strategic Location

The upcoming redevelopment project enjoys excellent connectivity, being just 2.6 km from the Western Express Highway, less than 1 km from Malad West Metro Station, and 1.5 km from Malad Railway Station.

The location’s accessibility and proximity to existing infrastructure make it a promising site for both homebuyers and investors in western Mumbai.

Mumbai’s Redevelopment Market on the Rise

According to a Knight Frank India report, Mumbai’s redevelopment segment is set to add over 44,000 apartments worth ₹1.3 lakh crore by 2030. The free-sale component from such projects is expected to contribute approximately ₹7,830 crore in stamp duty and ₹6,525 crore in GST revenue to the exchequer.

The report also identifies Borivali, Andheri, and Bandra as the top three redevelopment hotspots, together accounting for over 139 acres of redevelopment activity in the city.

Mahindra Lifespace Expands Mumbai Footprint

With this latest partnership, Mahindra Lifespace continues to consolidate its position as a key player in Mumbai’s rapidly expanding redevelopment landscape. The company’s focus on sustainable design, premium living standards, and efficient execution has made it one of the most trusted names in urban renewal projects across the city.