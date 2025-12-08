 Kashimira Late-Night Chaos: Youth Arrested After Viral Video Sparks Outrage
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiKashimira Late-Night Chaos: Youth Arrested After Viral Video Sparks Outrage

Kashimira Late-Night Chaos: Youth Arrested After Viral Video Sparks Outrage

A late-night commotion outside Kashimira’s Sarang bar, caused by unruly youths, sparked fear among residents and went viral online. Locals say such disturbances occur daily. After journalists amplified the issue, Kashigaon Police swiftly arrested the youth, publicly paraded him, and made him apologize.

Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Monday, December 08, 2025, 03:53 PM IST
article-image
Ruckus Near Kashimira at Midnight; Police Take Immediate Action and Arrest Youth | Photo: @MiraBhy_News

Bhayandar: A shocking scene, flouting law and order, emerged in the Kashimira area past midnight. Some youths were creating a commotion late into the night outside a bar named 'Sarang', creating an atmosphere of fear among local residents.

According to locals, this is a daily occurrence involving loud shouting, swearing, and general intimidation. After videos of the incident went viral on social media, journalists also robustly raised the issue.

Following these developments, the Kashigaon Police Station took immediate action and arrested the youth involved. To instill fear of the law, the police paraded the accused and forced him to apologize publicly. Videos of this police action are now being circulated by the police themselves.

Read Also
Thane: Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation Sets Record With ₹23.67 Crore Property Tax Recovery...
article-image

The action has brought some relief to the area, and officials have warned that strict measures will be taken against such misconduct in the future.

FPJ Shorts
SpiceJet Jumps Over 10% As IndiGo Crisis Deepens, Stock Rallies For Second Day On Strong Fleet Expansion Outlook
SpiceJet Jumps Over 10% As IndiGo Crisis Deepens, Stock Rallies For Second Day On Strong Fleet Expansion Outlook
Palghar Tragedy: Missing 8-Year-Old Boy Found Dead In Nalasopara Water Tank, Police Suspect Accidental Fall
Palghar Tragedy: Missing 8-Year-Old Boy Found Dead In Nalasopara Water Tank, Police Suspect Accidental Fall
The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4: Will Virat Kohli Be The Next Guest? Kapil Sharma Responds To Fan Requests
The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4: Will Virat Kohli Be The Next Guest? Kapil Sharma Responds To Fan Requests
Mohit Chauhan Trips Over Stage Light & Falls During Bhopal AIIMS Concert, Organisers And Doctors Rush To Help Him – VIDEO
Mohit Chauhan Trips Over Stage Light & Falls During Bhopal AIIMS Concert, Organisers And Doctors Rush To Help Him – VIDEO

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Palghar Tragedy: Missing 8-Year-Old Boy Found Dead In Nalasopara Water Tank, Police Suspect...

Palghar Tragedy: Missing 8-Year-Old Boy Found Dead In Nalasopara Water Tank, Police Suspect...

Maharashtra Politics: Muted Start To Winter Session As Both Houses Adjourn On Day 1

Maharashtra Politics: Muted Start To Winter Session As Both Houses Adjourn On Day 1

Thane Traffic Advisory: Overnight Road Diversions Announced On Ghodbunder Road From December 12-14 |...

Thane Traffic Advisory: Overnight Road Diversions Announced On Ghodbunder Road From December 12-14 |...

Palghar Crime: 40-Year-Old Constable Arrested For Allegedly Raping Woman Inside Kasa Police Station

Palghar Crime: 40-Year-Old Constable Arrested For Allegedly Raping Woman Inside Kasa Police Station

Thane To Face 30% Water Cut From December 9 After Major Pipeline Break At Kalyan Phata; Check If...

Thane To Face 30% Water Cut From December 9 After Major Pipeline Break At Kalyan Phata; Check If...