Kashimira Late-Night Chaos: Youth Arrested After Viral Video Sparks Outrage

Ruckus Near Kashimira at Midnight; Police Take Immediate Action and Arrest Youth | Photo: @MiraBhy_News

Bhayandar: A shocking scene, flouting law and order, emerged in the Kashimira area past midnight. Some youths were creating a commotion late into the night outside a bar named 'Sarang', creating an atmosphere of fear among local residents.

According to locals, this is a daily occurrence involving loud shouting, swearing, and general intimidation. After videos of the incident went viral on social media, journalists also robustly raised the issue.

Following these developments, the Kashigaon Police Station took immediate action and arrested the youth involved. To instill fear of the law, the police paraded the accused and forced him to apologize publicly. Videos of this police action are now being circulated by the police themselves.

The action has brought some relief to the area, and officials have warned that strict measures will be taken against such misconduct in the future.

