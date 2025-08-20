 Mumbai: Borivali Man Linked To Sending 80 People Abroad With Bogus Papers Denied Anticipatory Bail By Sessions Court
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Borivali Man Linked To Sending 80 People Abroad With Bogus Papers Denied Anticipatory Bail By Sessions Court

Mumbai: Borivali Man Linked To Sending 80 People Abroad With Bogus Papers Denied Anticipatory Bail By Sessions Court

Panchal is accused of having sent around 80 people to various countries, including Europe, the US and the Gulf countries, using fabricated passports and visas.

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Wednesday, August 20, 2025, 11:10 AM IST
The sessions court has refused to grant anticipatory bail to 55-year-old Borivali resident Rajesh Panchal. | Representative Image

Mumbai: The sessions court has refused to grant anticipatory bail to 55-year-old Borivali resident Rajesh Panchal, who is alleged to be at the centre of a human trafficking network busted in March by the Foreigner Regional Registration Office (FRRO).

Fake Passports Used to Traffic 80 People Overseas

Panchal is accused of having sent around 80 people to various countries, including Europe, the US and the Gulf countries, using fabricated passports and visas.

While seeking anticipatory bail, Panchal claimed that he had been falsely implicated on the statement made by the co-accused. He said he is innocent and the allegations against him are absolutely “false, baseless and malicious”. Besides, he pleaded that the other accused have already been granted bail.

Prosecution Cites Non-Cooperation in Bail Opposition

The prosecution objected to his plea, claiming that he had not cooperated with the probe. It was contended that his earlier plea for anticipatory bail was rejected by the court on May 3, following which the prosecution claimed he had attended the office of the investigating officer only twice.

The court referred to the statement of arrested accused Roshan Dudhwadkar, who had revealed that he worked for Panchal. The court, referring to the contents of his statement, noting that “the applicant was providing / preparing fabricated passports and visas…” The court also noted that Dudhwadkar said that Panchal was charged Rs30-50 lakh from each person sent abroad, with 80 sent through bogus documents. With this, the court found prima facie material showing Panchal’s direct involvement.

