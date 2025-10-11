Mahanagar Gas Limited Conducts Mock Drill At Taloja CNG Station To Test Emergency Preparedness

Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) | X

Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) conducted a comprehensive mock drill at its City Gate Station (CGS) in Taloja CNG Refueling Outlet (RO) recently to reaffirm the preparedness and responsiveness of its team in managing crisis situations and to comply with regulatory requirements.

"The exercise simulated a critical gas leakage leading to a fire outbreak in a CNG Transport Vehicle (CTV) during refueling at the CNG RO, including an emergency scenario involving the associated piping system. The drill tested the response time and appropriateness of actions taken by the on-ground team" said an official.

According to an official, mock drill was carried out in collaboration with multiple agencies including the Taloja Fire Brigade, local Police authorities, Traffic Police, Mutual Aid Response Group (MARG), District Disaster Management Cell (Raigad), Taloja Manufacturer’s Association, Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health (DISH), and GAIL authorities. Each agency played a vital role in executing coordinated efforts to handle the simulated emergency.

Following the drill, representatives from the Fire Brigade, Police, and MARG provided valuable feedback and suggestions to improve future response strategies. A senior official from the District Disaster Management Cell was also present at the site to observe the proceedings.

"This drill reinforces MGL’s continuous efforts to ensure safety and swift response in emergency situations, safeguarding personnel, infrastructure, and the community" official further added.

