 Mumbai To Get Modern Multi-Speciality Veterinary Hospital In Goregaon
Mumbai To Get Modern Multi-Speciality Veterinary Hospital In Goregaon

The initiative comes following the persistent efforts of Suburban Guardian Minister Adv. Ashish Shelar, who personally lobbied Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis for approval. Speaking about the project, Minister Shelar said, "The new facility will provide excellent treatment and comprehensive services for both domestic and stray animals in Mumbai's suburbs."

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 12:27 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai To Get Modern Multi-Speciality Veterinary Hospital In Goregaon | Representation Image

Mumbai: A major relief for animal lovers and pet owners in suburban Mumbai, the government has approved the reconstruction of a modern multi-speciality veterinary hospital within the campus of Mumbai Veterinary College in Goregaon. The project, with an initial estimated budget of Rs 58.22 crore, received administrative approval on Friday from the Department of Agriculture and Animal Husbandry.

The initiative comes following the persistent efforts of Suburban Guardian Minister Adv. Ashish Shelar, who personally lobbied Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis for approval. Speaking about the project, Minister Shelar said, “The new facility will provide excellent treatment and comprehensive services for both domestic and stray animals in Mumbai’s suburbs.”

The proposed hospital will feature a ground floor plus three additional floors, covering an area of approximately 10,210 square meters. It will house advanced, multi-disciplinary veterinary services for different types of animals.

The facility is expected to benefit citizens from across suburban Mumbai and other parts of the city who seek quality veterinary care.

The project will also include architectural approvals, installation of a solar power system, and other environmentally sustainable features, reflecting the government’s focus on green infrastructure.

The approval addresses a long-standing demand from animal lovers, farmers, and Mumbai residents, who have advocated for better veterinary healthcare services in the suburbs. Minister Shelar has pledged to ensure swift execution and timely completion of this ambitious initiative, promising a significant upgrade in both the accessibility and quality of animal healthcare.

“This project is a major step forward in strengthening veterinary services in Mumbai and supporting both pet owners and the welfare of stray animals,” added Minister Shelar.

