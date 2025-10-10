'Justice For Sanskruti Amin': Social Media Campaign Demands Action After 22-Year-Old’s Death

Social Media Campaign Demands Action After 22-Year-Old’s Death |

Mumbai: A social media campaign has started to bring to criminal trial the persons responsible for the death of Sanskruti Amin. The 22-year-old Jogeshwari resident died on Wednesday after a brick fell on her from an under-construction building in Meghwadi. Her friends and relatives want action against those responsible for the tragedy, including the owners of the construction company, the site supervisor, workers, and municipal officers.

The campaign, titled ‘Justice for Sanskruti Amin’, has been started by the Billawar Association, an organisation representing the community to which Sanskruti belonged. A candlelight gathering has been planned for Sunday morning at the accident site in memory of Sanskruti, the only child of her parents.

Members of Billawar Association met Ramdas Athavale, the minister of state for social justice and empowerment, for his intervention. They asked for the arrest of builder Bhavesh Sanghrajka of Shraddha Lifestyle LLP, the company constructing the building.

Sanskruti, who worked in a bank, had just stepped out for work when a brick fell from the 19th floor of the slum redevelopment project. Residents of the area said though pedestrians used the narrow passage below the building, the safety netting provided by the builder was flimsy and grossly inadequate to trap the brick that slipped over the edge. “This is not an accident; it is criminal negligence. We will not stay silent. We will not forget. Sanskruti’s life mattered,” said Uday Salian, vice-chairman of the Jogeshwari unit of the Billawar Association.

Friends of the Amin family said Sanskruti’s father Anil Amin, who runs a catering service, had to remain at the police station till late at night to complete the formalities, even as the Meghwadi police station delayed registering the FIR.

Senior police inspector of Meghwadi police station, Sudhakar Humbe, said that Shraddha Lifestyle has been booked under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and Section 3 (5) for common intent. There have been no arrests. “Investigations are underway,” said Humbe, who added that the directors of the company are yet to be questioned.

