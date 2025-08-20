Shiv Sena Leader Aaditya Thackeray Questions BCCI’s Decision To Face Pakistan In Asia Cup

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray | X @AUThackeray

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray has strongly criticised the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) over its decision to field a team against Pakistan, calling it a betrayal of the nation’s sacrifices and principles.

In a post on X , Thackeray accused the BCCI of prioritising revenue over national interest. “Blood and water cannot flow together, but for BCCI, blood and revenue can flow together,” he wrote.

The Shiv Sena leader posted that he has written to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, urging the Union Government to step in and prevent what he described as the BCCI’s shameful act. Thackeray highlighted that while India has consistently tried to isolate Pakistan on the global stage, sending delegations of MPs to various countries, the cricket board’s decision undermines those very efforts.

Blood and Water cannot flow together, but for @BCCI blood and revenue can flow together.



I have written to Union Minister Shri Mansukh Mandaviya ji, asking for the Union Government’s intervention in BCCI shameful act of sending a team that will play cricket with pakistan.



The… pic.twitter.com/PysIuPtmJL — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) August 20, 2025

Pointing to the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) textbooks that document how terrorists entered India from Pakistan, Thackeray said, “Perhaps the BCCI officials should be sent these books first.”

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement from the Red Fort that “blood and water cannot flow together” after the Pulwama terror attack, Thackeray alleged that the BCCI’s actions have overshadowed the sacrifice of India’s armed forces. “If the BCCI believes it is superior to what the Prime Minister himself declared, then it is truly an embarrassing matter,” he added.

So, the bjp can keep telling you to “go to pakistan”.

They can send delegations to tell the world that pak based terrorists attacked India.



BUT



The @BCCI won’t give up on the opportunity to play pak and earn 💵 #FakeNationalism https://t.co/XKsFpVljJH — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) August 19, 2025

The Shiv Sena MLA further dismissed the argument that India is bound by the rules of the Asia Cup, calling it nothing short of a joke, especially given the BCCI’s significant influence within the International Cricket Council (ICC).

“Despite all the efforts made by the government to convince the world that Pakistan was behind Pulwama, the BCCI won’t give up on the chance to earn money by playing Pakistan,” Thackeray said.