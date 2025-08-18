Aaditya Thackeray Questions BMC’s Preparedness Amid Heavy Rains In Mumbai

Aaditya Thackeray |

Mumbai: With heavy rains inundating low-lying areas in Mumbai, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Monday alleged that roads were in a mess due to a "scam" and questioned the preparedness of BMC in handling the situation.

In a post on X, Thackeray stated that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has been run by the state government for the last three years with no elected representatives due to the absence of elections. But the absence of an election is also the absence of accountability.

He stated that additional municipal commissioners must be on the roads to tackle the situation.

"With the early warning and alerts we have received for the rains over the past 2 days, I'm expecting the @mybmc to put out: How many pumps were put into action. How many pumping stations were working at full capacity? How many new flooding spots were reported this year and why?" Thackeray asked.

He said Andheri subway and SEEPZ flooded in just 10 minutes of showers in May as well.

The roads, due to a "scam", have been in a mess, he said.

"Let's hope the BMC answers beyond just putting out photos of visitors to the Disaster Management Room," the former minister said.

Several parts of Mumbai received more than 100 mm of rainfall in nine hours on Monday, with Vikhroli in the eastern suburbs topping the chart with a 135 mm downpour, an official from the India Meteorological Department said.

