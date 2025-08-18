 Mumbai Rains: City Faces Heavy Rains, Traffic Disruptions Due To Waterlogging; Andheri, Sion, Malabar Hills Flooded | VIDEOS
Mumbai experienced heavy rainfall for the third consecutive day, affecting traffic and local transport. The IMD issued an orange alert for the city and surrounding districts, while Pune and Ratnagiri are under red alert.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Monday, August 18, 2025, 10:43 AM IST
Mumbai Rains: City Faces Heavy Rains, Traffic Disruptions Due To Waterlogging; Andheri, Sion, Malabar Hills Flooded | VIDEOS | File

Mumbai woke up to a rain-soaked Monday as heavy showers lashed the city for the third consecutive day, slowing traffic and disrupting local transport. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Mumbai and adjoining districts including Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall until Tuesday. Pune and Ratnagiri remain under a red alert due to the possibility of extremely heavy showers.

On the Western Express Highway near Vile Parle, traffic slowed to a crawl on Monday morning after torrential downpours reduced visibility. Visuals from ANI showed long queues of vehicles struggling to move through waterlogged stretches. Several areas, including Nalasopara and Wadala, reported flooding, with vehicles seen wading through submerged roads.

Local trains, considered Mumbai’s lifeline, also reported delays of nearly ten minutes on the Central and Harbour lines, adding to commuters’ woes. Meanwhile, a massive rain band over Bandra and South Mumbai brought rainfall at an intense rate of nearly 80 mm per hour, according to weather enthusiast Rushikesh Agre.

Air travel was not spared either. Airlines including IndiGo, Air India, and Akasa Air issued advisories urging passengers to plan airport commutes in advance due to waterlogging on arterial routes leading to the airport.

So far this season, Mumbai has received 64 percent of its annual average rainfall, with the eastern suburbs recording the highest at 1,534 mm. The western suburbs have logged 1,478 mm, while the island city has received 1,196 mm.

The IMD has cautioned residents to remain alert as heavy rainfall in short bursts could worsen flooding and further impact transport. With monsoon intensity showing no signs of easing, Mumbaikars have been advised to monitor real-time updates before stepping outdoors.

