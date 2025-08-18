 Mumbai Rains: Metro Services Remain Unaffected, Offer Reliable Commute Amid Citywide Disruptions | VIDEO
The Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (MMMOCL) is helping commuters travel safely and on time despite the heavy rainfall. Services on Metro Line 3, from Aarey (JVLR) to Acharya Atre Chowk, have remained unaffected since morning.

Alok DubeyUpdated: Monday, August 18, 2025, 03:51 PM IST
Mumbai Rains: Metro Services Remain Unaffected, Offer Reliable Commute Amid Citywide Disruptions | VIDEO | X|@MumbaiMetro3|@MMMOCL_Official

Mumbai: As heavy rains continue to cause problems across the city, flooding roads and slowing down traffic on Monday, the Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (MMMOCL) is helping people travel safely and on time.

With the message: “No waiting, no getting drenched… for tension-free travel during rainy days, Maha Mumbai Metro Hai Na…”, MMMOCL reminded Mumbaikars that the metro is running smoothly, even during the heavy monsoon. While many roads in Mumbai are waterlogged and flights at the city airport are facing delays, the metro trains are running on schedule. Stations are dry and clean, and staff members are available to help passengers.

Despite heavy rainfall across Mumbai, Metro Line 3 has continued to operate smoothly without any disruptions. According to an update shared by Mumbai Metro 3 authorities, services from Aarey (JVLR) to Acharya Atre Chowk have remained unaffected since morning. Commuters are experiencing a safe and comfortable journey, making this new metro corridor a reliable lifeline during the ongoing monsoon disruptions.

Flights Delayed By Around 56 Minutes After Heavy Downpour; CSMIA Issues Passenger Advisory

Similarly, on the third straight day of heavy rainfall, Mumbai continued to face disruptions, including notable delays at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA). Poor weather conditions impacted several flights, with some forced to perform go-arounds and one flight being diverted. The average delay for flights was reported to be approximately 56 minutes.

The continuous downpour also resulted in reduced visibility and heavy traffic on roads leading to the airport, creating challenges for both incoming and outgoing passengers.

In response to the situation, CSMIA issued a passenger advisory, urging travellers to stay informed and plan their journeys accordingly.

In the passenger advisory shared by the CSMIA airport, they mentioned, "Due to inclement weather and forecast of heavy rain, passengers are requested to connect with their respective airlines to check on the status of their flights before leaving for the airport. Passengers are advised to arrive at the airport earlier than usual to ensure adequate time for security processing. Thank you for your cooperation as we strive to enable seamless passenger journeys."

