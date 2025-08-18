Mumbai Rains: Water Stock Levels In Seven Lakes Cross 91%; City Faces Heavy Monsoon Rain With Orange Alerts Till August 19 | ANI

Mumbai: The city continues to reel under heavy monsoon showers as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has placed Mumbai and its adjoining districts under an orange alert until August 19, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places. Several districts including Raigad, Ratnagiri, Satara, Kolhapur, and Pune remain on red alert due to the likelihood of extremely heavy downpours.

On Monday morning, torrential rain slowed traffic on the Western Express Highway near Vile Parle and caused delays on Central and Harbour railway lines. Waterlogging was reported in areas like Nalasopara and Wadala, while a powerful rain band dumped nearly 80 mm of rain per hour over Bandra and South Mumbai.

Airlines including IndiGo, Air India, and Akasa Air issued advisories, urging passengers to plan airport travel in advance due to waterlogged roads leading to the airport.

Heavy rains have significantly increased Mumbai's water stock, with the seven lakes supplying the city at 91.18% capacity as of August 18. Upper Vaitarna is at 87.13% capacity, while Modak Sagar is at 86.61%, having received 36 mm of rainfall. Tansa is nearly full at 98.81%, and Middle Vaitarna is at 97.34%. Bhatsa holds 89.82%. Vihar and Tulsi reservoirs are at 95.16% and 100%, respectively, with Tulsi Lake overflowing since August 16.

With a combined stock of 13.19 lakh million litres, the city now has a comfortable buffer, ensuring no immediate water shortage concerns despite the growing demand. For comparison, the total storage at this time last year was slightly higher at 93.04%.

However, officials warn that continued intense rainfall could lead to reservoir overflows and controlled releases from dams, increasing the risk of flooding in low-lying areas. The IMD has cautioned residents to remain alert until August 19, as heavy showers in short bursts could aggravate waterlogging, affect transport, and slow down daily life in the city.

Mumbai has already received 64% of its annual average rainfall this season, with the eastern suburbs recording the highest at 1,534 mm so far. With two more days of high alert, the city remains under close watch.