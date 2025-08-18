Mumbai Weather Update: City Lashed By Heavy Rains For Third Day, IMD Issues Red Alert For Raigad And Palghar | FPJ

The city was lashed with heavy downpour on the third consecutive day. The weather conditions are expected to remain similar for the next three days atleast as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has continued its alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad. The region is under Orange Alert, with Red Alert (extreme heavy rainfall) for Raigad on August 18 and for Palghar on August 19.

IMD alerts for Konkan and Western Maharashtra

The other districts in the state which are under Red Alert in the next couple of days include Ratnagiri, ghats of Pune, Satara and Kolhapur. The Marathwada, Vidharbha region and North Maharashtra are also under alert for heavy rainfall with thunderstorms.

Forecast for the next 48 hours

As per the local weather forecast for the next 48 hours for Mumbai city and suburbs, moderate to heavy rain is expected, with possibility of very heavy rainfall accompanied gusty winds towards nights. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 27°C and 24°C, respectively.

On Sunday, several areas in Mumbai recieved more than 100 mm rainfall. In the period of 24 hours (Saturday 7 pm to Sunday 7 pm), the areas which recieved highest rainfall include: Vikhroli - 135 mm, Powai - 125 mm, Mulund West - 123 mm, Dahisar East - 131 mm, Borivali West - 114 mm, Worli - 102 mm, Dadar - 111 mm, Lower Parel - 100 mm and others.

Rainfall figures in Mumbai

Mumbai so far has received 64% of its average annual rainfall. As of Sunday morning, the eastern suburbs have received the maximum 1,534 mm rainfall, the western suburbs have received 1,478 mm rainfall and the city has received 1,196 mm rainfall of rainfall so far.

Reservoir levels see relief

The city is recieving incessant rainfall after a lull of almost three weeks. This not only brings relief from heat and humidity, but will increase the stock of water in the seven reservoirs supply water to Mumbai. The water levels which were stagnant at 89% from three weeks, was recorded almost 91% on Sunday. With the widespread rainfall this week, the water levels are expected to rise decently.

Disaster incidents-

The city also recorded several disaster incidents due to heavy rainfall. From Saturday 8 am to Sunday 6 pm, 30 incidents of short circuit, 44 incidents of tree falls and nine incidents of wall collapse were recorded. No injuries were reported.