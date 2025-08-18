Mumbai News: Deonar PSI Krishna Joshi Dies Of Sudden Heart Attack

Deonar PSI Krishna Joshi Dies Of Sudden Heart Attack |

Police Sub-Inspector Krishna Atmaram Joshi,57, attached to the Deonar Police Station, passed away on the morning of August 17 after suffering a sudden heart attack. Joshi was serving at the Deonar Police Station and was head of the Missing Persons Unit and was known for his dedication and service.

According to the police, Joshi began feeling unwell at his residence, prompting his family to rush him to MGM Hospital in Kalamboli, Navi Mumbai, for emergency medical attention. Despite efforts by medical staff, he was declared dead during treatment.

In response to the tragic incident, the Deonar Police Station's Senior Inspector Ramesh Yadav stated that Inspector Ambarge, PSI Nivrutti Ghode, and Constable Mhatre were immediately dispatched to Joshi’s residence to support the bereaved family and attend the funeral rites.

PSI Joshi’s sudden passing has cast a shadow of grief over the police force. He is remembered as a sincere and committed officer who served with integrity. The department has assured full support to his family during this difficult time.