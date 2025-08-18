 Mumbai News: Staircase Collapses In Chirabazar Building Amid Heavy Rains, 3 Residents Rescued
The mishap took place in Building No 14/16, Prabhu gully, Near Marine lines railway station, Chirabazar. The incident took was reported at 7.43 pm. "As per the caller who reported the incident, some people were stranded on the second floor.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Monday, August 18, 2025, 07:31 AM IST
article-image

A staircase of a two-storeyed building in Chirbazar collapsed on Sunday night. Three residents, including a senior citizen were trapped on the second floor and were safety evacuated by the authorities. 

The mishap took place in Building No 14/16, Prabhu gully, Near Marine lines railway station, Chirabazar. The incident took was reported at 7.43 pm. "As per the caller who reported the incident, some people were stranded on the second floor. Mumbai Fire Brigade, Police and local ward office staff were deployed on the spot," the the statement by the disaster management said.

"Three residents stranded on the second floor were rescued by the Mumbai Fire Brigade. As per information from GT hospital at 10.20 pm, all three are in stable condition," the statement added.

article-image

The rescued residents were identified as- Parag Nazijka (40), Paresh Sosate (30) and Damayanti Rathod (70).

It was confirmed yet if the building was in a dilapidated condition, it was declared unsafe for residing or if the mishap took place because of the incessant rains. 

The further investigation is underway.

