Mumbai Ganeshotsav 2025: Lord Ganesha Idols Arrive, Traffic Diversions Lead To Evening Congestion

Mumbai: The arrival of Lord Ganesha idols from some of Mumbai’s biggest mandals marked the beginning of the festive season on Sunday. Among the first idols to arrive were Chinchpoklicha Chintamani and Paralcha Raja. Alongside them, several other Ganesh idols from across Mumbai and its suburbs began their arrival processions, starting from workshops at Parel Workshop and Gansankul, Bharat Mata, Lalbaug.

To manage the massive processions, the Mumbai Traffic Police closed Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Road from Dadar-Matunga to Byculla, where most processions passed through. While this helped regulate idol processions, it caused heavy congestion on alternative routes as traffic was diverted.

By evening, traffic movement eased considerably, with congestion reducing significantly after 8 pm, officials said.