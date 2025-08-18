Kalyan Tragedy: 28-Year-Old Dies After 21-Day Battle Post Road Accident On Kalyan-Shil Road | Representational Image

A 28-year-old man from Kalyan died on August 15, after battling for his life for 21 days in the hospital following a road accident on Kalyan-Shil Road in Dombivli. The deceased has been identified as Rohan Shingare, a resident of the Rambaug area in Kalyan West.

Accident during morning commute

The accident occurred on the morning of July 23, when Shingare was riding his motorcycle to work in Vashi. As he approached the stretch near Galaxy Furniture and Pimpaleshwar Hotel, a speeding truck rammed into him from behind. While his helmet saved him from major head injuries, his left hand was trapped under the truck’s wheel, and he was dragged for some distance.

Rushed to hospital, hand amputated

Bystanders rushed to help and found him lying in a pool of blood. He was first taken to a private hospital near the Manpada petrol pump and later shifted to a hospital in Sanpada for advanced treatment. According to his family, doctors had to amputate his left hand due to the severity of the injuries. Despite intensive care, Rohan succumbed to his injuries on August 15.

Family blames road conditions

Rohan was the only son of Rajendra Shingare. His tragic and untimely death has left the Kalyan community in shock. His family has blamed poor road conditions, potholes, and chronic traffic congestion on Kalyan-Shil Road for the fatal accident.

Police confirm case, probe ongoing

Senior police inspector Sandipan Shinde from Manpada police station confirmed the incident, stating: “The truck hit the victim from behind. He died during treatment on August 15. We have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for causing death by negligence. The truck driver has not been arrested yet but has been summoned to record his statement. We have conducted a spot panchanama, but a pothole-related accident has not been ruled out.”