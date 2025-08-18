 Kalyan Tragedy: 28-Year-Old Dies After 21-Day Battle Post Road Accident On Kalyan-Shil Road
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiKalyan Tragedy: 28-Year-Old Dies After 21-Day Battle Post Road Accident On Kalyan-Shil Road

Kalyan Tragedy: 28-Year-Old Dies After 21-Day Battle Post Road Accident On Kalyan-Shil Road

Bystanders rushed to help and found him lying in a pool of blood. He was first taken to a private hospital near the Manpada petrol pump and later shifted to a hospital in Sanpada for advanced treatment.

NK GuptaUpdated: Monday, August 18, 2025, 05:18 AM IST
article-image
Kalyan Tragedy: 28-Year-Old Dies After 21-Day Battle Post Road Accident On Kalyan-Shil Road | Representational Image

A 28-year-old man from Kalyan died on August 15, after battling for his life for 21 days in the hospital following a road accident on Kalyan-Shil Road in Dombivli. The deceased has been identified as Rohan Shingare, a resident of the Rambaug area in Kalyan West.

Accident during morning commute
The accident occurred on the morning of July 23, when Shingare was riding his motorcycle to work in Vashi. As he approached the stretch near Galaxy Furniture and Pimpaleshwar Hotel, a speeding truck rammed into him from behind. While his helmet saved him from major head injuries, his left hand was trapped under the truck’s wheel, and he was dragged for some distance.

Rushed to hospital, hand amputated
Bystanders rushed to help and found him lying in a pool of blood. He was first taken to a private hospital near the Manpada petrol pump and later shifted to a hospital in Sanpada for advanced treatment. According to his family, doctors had to amputate his left hand due to the severity of the injuries. Despite intensive care, Rohan succumbed to his injuries on August 15.

Read Also
Mumbai Crime: 17-Year-Old Delivery Boy Shot At Over Medicine Payment Dispute In Lower Parel; Accused...
article-image

Family blames road conditions
Rohan was the only son of Rajendra Shingare. His tragic and untimely death has left the Kalyan community in shock. His family has blamed poor road conditions, potholes, and chronic traffic congestion on Kalyan-Shil Road for the fatal accident.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Crime: 37-Year-Old History-Sheeter Arrested With Illegal Firearm And Bullet Near Malad’s TOI Bridge
Mumbai Crime: 37-Year-Old History-Sheeter Arrested With Illegal Firearm And Bullet Near Malad’s TOI Bridge
Mumbai Crime: 21-Year-Old Driver Held For Chain-Snatching During Ganpati Procession In Lalbaug
Mumbai Crime: 21-Year-Old Driver Held For Chain-Snatching During Ganpati Procession In Lalbaug
Bhiwandi Court Clash: 2 Lawyers Booked After Parking Dispute Escalates Into FIRs
Bhiwandi Court Clash: 2 Lawyers Booked After Parking Dispute Escalates Into FIRs
Mumbai News: BMC-Run V N Desai Hospital’s Newly Renovated Wards Face Seepage, Patients At Risk
Mumbai News: BMC-Run V N Desai Hospital’s Newly Renovated Wards Face Seepage, Patients At Risk

Police confirm case, probe ongoing
Senior police inspector Sandipan Shinde from Manpada police station confirmed the incident, stating: “The truck hit the victim from behind. He died during treatment on August 15. We have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for causing death by negligence. The truck driver has not been arrested yet but has been summoned to record his statement. We have conducted a spot panchanama, but a pothole-related accident has not been ruled out.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Crime: 37-Year-Old History-Sheeter Arrested With Illegal Firearm And Bullet Near Malad’s...

Mumbai Crime: 37-Year-Old History-Sheeter Arrested With Illegal Firearm And Bullet Near Malad’s...

Mumbai Crime: 21-Year-Old Driver Held For Chain-Snatching During Ganpati Procession In Lalbaug

Mumbai Crime: 21-Year-Old Driver Held For Chain-Snatching During Ganpati Procession In Lalbaug

Bhiwandi Court Clash: 2 Lawyers Booked After Parking Dispute Escalates Into FIRs

Bhiwandi Court Clash: 2 Lawyers Booked After Parking Dispute Escalates Into FIRs

Mumbai News: BMC-Run V N Desai Hospital’s Newly Renovated Wards Face Seepage, Patients At Risk

Mumbai News: BMC-Run V N Desai Hospital’s Newly Renovated Wards Face Seepage, Patients At Risk

Thane News: Special POCSO Court Acquits 25-Year-Old Man In Stalking Case, Slams Police For Shoddy...

Thane News: Special POCSO Court Acquits 25-Year-Old Man In Stalking Case, Slams Police For Shoddy...