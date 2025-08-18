Mumbai Rains: BMC Declares Holiday For All Schools, Colleges On Tuesday As Red Alert Issued After 200 mm Rainfall; VIDEO

Mumbai: In the wake of a Red Alert for extreme heavy rainfall issued for Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), as the district disaster management agency, has announced a holiday for all schools and colleges on Tuesday.
The decision applies to all public and private schools and colleges in Mumbai city and suburbs. On Monday as well, the municipal corporation had declared a holiday to all schools and colleges running in the second session (after 12 pm).
The city witnessed an extreme heavy downpour on the fourth consecutive day on Monday. Several areas recorded above 200 mm rainfall, resulting in water-logged roads, traffic coming to a grinding halt, delayed train and air services.
Late in the morning, a bus carrying students from Don Bosco school got stuck on a waterlogged road in King’s Circle. The passersby informed the Mumbai police, and the cops rushed to the spot to rescue the kids to a safe location.
For Mumbai, initially, an Orange Alert for heavy rainfall was issued for Monday, but was upgraded to a Red alert early in the day. By 10 am, all low-lying areas were under water- including Kurla, Powai, Andheri, Sion, Matunga, Dadar, Byculla, Ghatkopar, Chembur, Andheri, etc.
The BMC operated more than 400 dewatering pumps across the city and all its pumping stations were operational with full capacity, which helped the water to recede by evening.
According to the disaster management data, some of the areas that received maximum downpour on Monday from 6 am to 6 pm include: Chembur (205 mm), Dadar (199 mm), Wadala (183 mm), Worli (184 mm), Versova (192 mm), Vikhroli (191 mm), Powai (180 mm), Chincholi (187 mm), Andheri (177 mm) and many others.
Due to waterlogging, both lanes of the Andheri subway were shut for vehicular movement for the day. The Mumbai Traffic Police informed that traffic was routed via Thackeray Bridge and Gokhale Bridge. Waterlogging was also reported along the Vakola bridge, Hyatt Junction, as well as Khar subway, leading to slow traffic movement.
Also Watch:
The Mumbai police posted on its X handle, “Our officials and staff are on high alert and ready to assist. In case of any emergency, please dial 100/112/103.”