Mumbai Rains: BMC Declares Holiday For All Schools, Colleges On Tuesday As Red Alert Issued After 200 mm Rainfall; VIDEO

BMC declares Tuesday holiday as Mumbai reels under Red Alert after 200 mm rainfall | File Photo

Mumbai: In the wake of a Red Alert for extreme heavy rainfall issued for Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), as the district disaster management agency, has announced a holiday for all schools and colleges on Tuesday.

The decision applies to all public and private schools and colleges in Mumbai city and suburbs. On Monday as well, the municipal corporation had declared a holiday to all schools and colleges running in the second session (after 12 pm).

📢 All schools and colleges in Mumbai (City and Suburbs) will remain closed tomorrow, 19th August 2025 (Tuesday).



🌧 The India Meteorological Department has issued a Red Alert warning (extremely heavy rainfall), for Mumbai City and Suburbs tomorrow i.e. Tuesday, 19th August… — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) August 18, 2025

The city witnessed an extreme heavy downpour on the fourth consecutive day on Monday. Several areas recorded above 200 mm rainfall, resulting in water-logged roads, traffic coming to a grinding halt, delayed train and air services.

#MumbaiRains: School Children Stranded In Bus Near Gandhi Market, Moved To Safety By Police #Monsoon #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/7Uta0tvKwn — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) August 18, 2025

Late in the morning, a bus carrying students from Don Bosco school got stuck on a waterlogged road in King’s Circle. The passersby informed the Mumbai police, and the cops rushed to the spot to rescue the kids to a safe location.

🚨 Red Alert for Mumbai Metropolitan City on 18th & 19th August 2025



🔴 The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Red Alert for Mumbai City and Suburbs on 18th and 19th August 2025.



⚠🌧 Citizens are hereby advised to avoid stepping out unless absolutely necessary… pic.twitter.com/snU0UfE2LM — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) August 18, 2025

For Mumbai, initially, an Orange Alert for heavy rainfall was issued for Monday, but was upgraded to a Red alert early in the day. By 10 am, all low-lying areas were under water- including Kurla, Powai, Andheri, Sion, Matunga, Dadar, Byculla, Ghatkopar, Chembur, Andheri, etc.

The BMC operated more than 400 dewatering pumps across the city and all its pumping stations were operational with full capacity, which helped the water to recede by evening.

🌧️मुंबई महानगर (मुंबई शहर आणि उपनगरे) क्षेत्रात आज (दिनांक १८ ऑगस्ट २०२५) सकाळी ६ ते दुपारी २ वाजेपर्यंत सर्वाधिक पावसाची नोंद झालेली ठिकाणे☔

---

🌧️Details of locations in the Mumbai Metropolitan City (Mumbai City & Suburbs), recording highest rainfall between 06:00 hrs and… pic.twitter.com/au1Yj5DcTl — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) August 18, 2025

According to the disaster management data, some of the areas that received maximum downpour on Monday from 6 am to 6 pm include: Chembur (205 mm), Dadar (199 mm), Wadala (183 mm), Worli (184 mm), Versova (192 mm), Vikhroli (191 mm), Powai (180 mm), Chincholi (187 mm), Andheri (177 mm) and many others.

Due to waterlogging, both lanes of the Andheri subway were shut for vehicular movement for the day. The Mumbai Traffic Police informed that traffic was routed via Thackeray Bridge and Gokhale Bridge. Waterlogging was also reported along the Vakola bridge, Hyatt Junction, as well as Khar subway, leading to slow traffic movement.

Also Watch:

MM Alert: Mumbai Monsoon might pour in as many millimeters, but we will always keep your safety beyond measure!

For any emergency, #Dial112/100#MumbaiPolice4All pic.twitter.com/5c2ZvljmCT — Commissioner of Police, Greater Mumbai (@CPMumbaiPolice) August 18, 2025

The Mumbai police posted on its X handle, “Our officials and staff are on high alert and ready to assist. In case of any emergency, please dial 100/112/103.”