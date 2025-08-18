Mumbai Weather Update: City Records 200 mm Rainfall, Red Alert Issued; Schools Shut, Traffic, Trains And Flights Hit (VIDEO)

Mumbai Records 200 mm Rainfall, Red Alert Issued; Schools Shut, Traffic, Trains And Flights Hit | FPJ

Mumbai: Mumbai was lashed with intense rainfall on the fourth consecutive day on Monday, with maximum areas receiving above 150 mm of rainfall, resulting in severe waterlogging in low-lying areas, traffic coming to a grinding halt, and train and air services running behind time.

The office goers were stranded for hours, and considering the extreme downpour, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) declared a holiday for all schools and colleges in Mumbai running in the second session (after 12 pm).

The weather department sounded a Red alert for extreme heavy rainfall for Mumbai and its neighbouring districts of Thane, Palghar and Raigad for Tuesday.

VIDEO | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Heavy rainfall triggers waterlogging in several parts of Dadar; disrupts daily commute.



(Full video available on PTI Videos- https://t.co/dv5TRAShcC) pic.twitter.com/M1pagALmla — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 18, 2025

For Mumbai, initially, an Orange Alert for heavy rainfall was issued for Monday, but was upgraded to a Red alert early in the day. By 10 am, all low-lying areas were under water- including Kurla, Powai, Andheri, Sion, Matunga, Dadar, Byculla, Ghatkopar, Chembur, Andheri, etc.

🌧️हिंदमाता परिसरातील पावसाचे पाणी उपसा करण्यासाठी हिंदमाता उदंचन केंद्र येथील सातही पंप कार्यान्वित आहेत. ☔



🌧️सखल भागात साचलेल्या पाण्याचा निचरा वेगाने सुरु असून परिसरातील वाहतूक सुरळीत सुरू आहे.

---



🌧️All seven pumps at the Hindmata Pumping Station have been activated to… pic.twitter.com/IFzMaKLgL8 — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) August 18, 2025

The BMC operated more than 400 dewatering pumps across the city and all its pumping stations were operational with full capacity, which helped the water to recede by evening.

Commuters were seen stranded in the vehicles, trying to move on waterlogged roads. Late in the morning, a bus from Don Bosco school got stuck on a flooded road in King’s Circle, with students inside. The onlookers called the Mumbai police, and the cops immediately rushed to take out the kids one by one on their shoulders to a safe location.

🌧️मुंबई महानगर (मुंबई शहर आणि उपनगरे) क्षेत्रात आज (दिनांक १८ ऑगस्ट २०२५) सकाळी ६ ते दुपारी २ वाजेपर्यंत सर्वाधिक पावसाची नोंद झालेली ठिकाणे☔

---

🌧️Details of locations in the Mumbai Metropolitan City (Mumbai City & Suburbs), recording highest rainfall between 06:00 hrs and… pic.twitter.com/au1Yj5DcTl — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) August 18, 2025

According to the disaster management data, some of the areas that received maximum downpour on Monday from 6 am to 6 pm include: Chembur (205 mm), Dadar (199 mm), Wadala (183 mm), Worli (184 mm), Versova (192 mm), Vikhroli (191 mm), Powai (180 mm), Chincholi (187 mm), Andheri (177 mm) and many others.

Due to waterlogging, both lanes of the Andheri subway were shut for vehicular movement for the day. The Mumbai Traffic Police informed that traffic was routed via Thackeray Bridge and Gokhale Bridge. Waterlogging was also reported along the Vakola bridge, Hyatt Junction, as well as Khar subway, leading to slow traffic movement.

The Mumbai police posted on its X handle, “Our officials and staff are on high alert and ready to assist. In case of any emergency, please dial 100/112/103.”

Between kurla and Dadar pic.twitter.com/y04Fkh1Tcu — KUMAR SAKET / साकेत (@Feb030223) August 18, 2025

The downpour also affected railway and air services. The suburban services were running behind time during the day on the Central Railway as water accumulated on tracks in a few low-lying areas on the Harbour Line, and due to the failure of track changing points between Kurla and Tilak Nagar stations, officials said. The Western railway was also running slightly behind time, but was not majorly affected, commuters said.

Travel Advisory



☔ The showers have not taken a break in Mumbai, and neither has the road congestion. Traffic towards the airport is currently slower in several areas.



We recommend planning your commute in advance and checking your flight status before heading out.



Our… — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) August 18, 2025

Several airlines posted on X handles informing flyers about the delay due to weather conditions. IndiGo posted, "The rain continues to make its presence felt across Mumbai, and road travel has been affected in parts. Traffic is moving slowly on some routes to the airport due to persistent showers and pooling water. If you are catching a flight today, we recommend heading out early and keeping an eye on your flight updates via our app and website."

#TravelUpdate: Due to heavy rainfall in certain parts of Mumbai, Bengaluru, Goa, and Pune, we anticipate slow moving traffic and congestion on roads leading to the airport.



To ensure a seamless travel experience, we request you to plan for additional travel time to reach the… — Akasa Air (@AkasaAir) August 18, 2025

While Akasa Air wrote, “To ensure a seamless travel experience, we request you to plan for additional travel time to reach the airport well in time for your flight."

Red Alert for Mumbai and MMR for Tuesday

The IMD issued a warning for heavy rainfall activity over Maharashtra from August 18 to 20. The change in the weather system is due to the upper air cyclonic circulation over the northeast Arabian Sea & adjoining Gujarat.

“Widespread rainfall activity with Heavy to Very Heavy rainfall at a few places with Isolated Extremely Heavy Rainfall is very likely over Konkan and adjoining ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra,” the statement by IMD says.

Also Watch:

For Tuesday, Red Alert is issued for Mumbai and its neighbouring districts of Thane, Palghar and Raigad . The authorities have urged citizens to take precautions while moving out, and fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea.

Other regions in the state where Red Alert is sounded include: Ratnagiri and the ghats of Pune, Satara, Nashik and Kolhapur.