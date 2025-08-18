Mumbai Rains: Heavy Showers Lash City; 37 mm In Island City, 39 mm In East, 29 mm In West Between 9–10 AM

Mumbai Rains | File pic

Mumbai: Mumbai witnessed another rain-soaked and gloomy morning on Monday as heavy showers lashed the city for the third consecutive day. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) kept the city under an orange alert, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall until Tuesday. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued a fresh warning of extremely heavy showers over the next three to four hours, urging citizens to remain cautious.

Details Of Rainfall Recorded Across City

Official rainfall data highlighted how the eastern suburbs bore the brunt of the downpour. Between 9 am and 10 am, the eastern suburbs recorded an average of 39 mm of rainfall, compared to 37 mm in the island city and 29 mm in the western suburbs. Localised pockets saw much higher rainfall in the same hour.

Chembur Fire Station reported the highest at 65 mm, followed by Shivaji Nagar Municipal School with 50 mm, Vaibhav Nagar with 49 mm and Mankhurd Fire Station with 48 mm. Collector Colony in Chembur and Nutan Vidya Mandir reported 46 mm and 44 mm respectively.

In Vikhroli, Tagore Nagar Municipal School and the BP office recorded 42 mm and 38 mm, while Powai logged 35 mm. In the city areas, Worli Seaface reported 37 mm, Wadala’s B Nadkarni Park 34 mm, and the Municipal Head Office 30 mm. By contrast, the western suburbs experienced relatively lighter rainfall, with Bandra Fire Station recording just 2 mm, while Versova and Marol logged 24 mm and 23 mm.

Traffic Jams Across City

The intense downpour translated quickly into on-ground disruption. Waterlogging was reported in several low-lying areas, while Mumbai’s arterial roads struggled with traffic congestion. The Western Express Highway witnessed long snarls, with delays of more than 30 minutes on the Goregaon-to-Bandra stretch during peak hours. Similar conditions were reported from Byculla, Sion, Chembur, Kurla, and the Eastern Freeway. In Nalasopara, vehicles were seen wading through flooded streets resembling shallow streams.

The suburban rail network also reported minor delays of around ten minutes on Central and Harbour lines, while airlines issued advisories cautioning passengers about possible delays due to waterlogging on airport routes.

With heavy rainfall concentrated in pockets and likely to continue, the IMD has urged residents to stay alert. Beyond Mumbai, districts including Raigad, Ratnagiri, Satara, Kolhapur, and Pune remain under a red alert, signalling extremely heavy showers in the coming hours.