Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: 250–300 mm Downpour Likely Tonight; Schools & Colleges To Remain Shut On Tuesday

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up on Monday morning to dark, cloudy skies and persistent heavy rainfall, marking the third consecutive day of intense showers across the city. Heavy rainfall is expected to cause traffic disruption and delays in public transport.
Check LIVE updates below for rainfall status and other news updates in the city:
We’re wrapping up our live updates for now. Thank you for following along. Continue to check our website for the latest news and detailed reports.
7:45 PM
7:30 PM
One person died after a CPWD wall collapsed amid heavy rainfall at Shimla House in Mumbai’s Malabar Hill area.
7:10 PM
PIC: Commuters wade through a heavily waterlogged road outside Wadala Station (West) after continuous rainfall.
Waterlogged Road Outside Wadala Station (West) | Salman Ansari/FPJ
7:00 PM
Video: Vihar Lake, One of Mumbai’s Seven Water Sources, Overflows
6:50 PM
Rainy Monday brought along severe disruptions to air travel at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) as at least six flights had to execute turn-arounds while one had to be diverted to other airports due to poor visibility. The average delay in departures from the airport also went up to as high as 56 minutes.
Flight schedule at CSMIA was disrupted from early morning on Monday due to consistent heavy downpour. Sources from Mumbai air traffic control (ATC) told The Free Press Journal that over six flights had to execute turn-arounds, abort the landing process and reattempt to land safely. In the morning, an aircraft had to be diverted from Mumbai to Surat, while one aircraft was diverted from Pune to Hyderabad due to unfavourable weather conditions.
6:35 PM
Another 250–300 mm Downpour Expected Tonight; Disruptions Likely Till Wednesday Morning
5:31 PM
In Mumbai’s Dadar area, intense rainfall has resulted in severe waterlogging, hampering routine travel.
4:40 PM
Schools in Thane (TMC area) will stay closed on 18–19 Aug 2025 due to heavy rains. Holiday applies to all schools, all mediums, all managements.
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said the state has witnessed heavy rainfall over the past two days, with several districts under red and orange alerts, and more likely to be added by 21st August; he added that precautionary measures were discussed in the review meeting.
3:30 PM
CM Devendra Fadnavis Reviews Situation at Mantralaya Control Room
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis chaired a review meeting at the Mantralaya Control Room to assess the impact of the state’s excessive rainfall.
3:00 PM
BMC Releases Rainfall Data For City & Suburbs. MMR received record rainfall between 6:00 am in the morning to 2:00 pm.
2:30 PM
BMC: All 7 Pumps at Hindmata Pumping Station Activated
The BMC said on X that all seven pumps at the Hindmata Pumping Station have been activated to drain accumulated rainwater in the area. Water is being discharged from low-lying spots at a rapid pace, and vehicular movement in the vicinity remains smooth and uninterrupted.
2:00 PM
Govt monitoring rainfall impact; pumps activated in waterlogged areas: Ashish Shelar
Amid heavy rainfall across Mumbai, State Minister Ashish Shelar said the government is closely monitoring the situation.
“I have taken complete information from all Additional Commissioners and the head of Disaster Management. We have also addressed the issues that came to light after reviewing the entire incident,” Shelar said.
He added that, as per the Chief Minister’s instructions, and after discussions with the Mumbai Commissioner, directives have been issued to ensure the safe return of children who attended school in the morning. A holiday has been declared for the afternoon session in schools and colleges.
Shelar further stated that water pumps have been activated in waterlogged areas, and efforts are underway to drain accumulated water and restore normalcy.
1:30 PM
Local train services severely affected on the Central and the Harbour line. Several passengers claimed local train services are partially shut on the central line due to waterlogging between Dadar and Kurla. Meanwhile, harbour line passengers complained of delays up to 45 minutes.
1:00 PM
IMD warns of possible flood-like conditions in parts of Maharashtra, with heavy rain likely in Mumbai and nearby areas. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation through the IMD control room, as shown in the visuals.
12:45 PM
School Bus Stuck In Mumbai's Kings Circle Area, 6 Students Among 9 Rescued
Severe waterlogging at Mumbai's King’s Circle left a school bus with six children stranded, along with two women staff and the driver. The bus owner and association president released a video seeking help. Matunga Police and BMC teams reached the spot and launched a rescue operation. All the individuals were rescued safely.
Students Rescued In School Bus Stuck At Kings Circle | Devashri Bhujbal FPJ
12:20 PM
Visuals show waterlogging in Tilak Nagar area near Chembur. Commuters and vehicles wading through flooded streets.
11:50 AM
Holiday Declared For Schools & Colleges Amid Heavy Rains
BMC shared an update on X informing the citizens about the weather warning, upgraded from orange to red alert. The civic body also announced a holiday for schools and colleges across the city.
11:35 AM
Mumbai Under Red Alert!
IMD upgrades weather warning for Mumbai from orange to red alert. The weather department also warned of extermely heavy showers to lash the city in next few hours.
11:20 AM
Mumbai Police Commissioner issues advisory cautioning citizens of extreme conditions. "Please avoid non-essential travel, plan your commute with care, and step out only if necessary," urged the police force chief in an update on X.
11:00 AM
BMC Issues Warning Of Extremely Heavy Rainfall Over the Next Three to Four hours.
10:45 AM
Ambulance stuck in traffic jam on Western Express Highway amid heavy rains.
10:30 AM
The weather department in Mumbai shares data on rainfall recorded across city this morning. The data shows rainfall recorded across city between 9:00 am and 10:00 am.
Avg Rainfall details frm 0900 hrs to 1000 hrs :
CT- 37 mm
ES- 39 mm
WS- 29 mm
Rainfall details frm 0900 hrs to 1000 hrs:
CT- Pratiksha Nagar Mun. School, Sion, Worli Seaface Mun. School, Worli- 37mm, B Nadkarni Park Mun. School, Wadala- 34, Frosberry Reserviour- 33, Municipal Head Office- 30, Rawali Camp, City Institute of DM, Sewri Koliwada Mun. School, Sewri – 29, SWD Workshop Dadar- 27, D Ward Office, F North Ward Office ES-26
ES- Chembur Fire Station-65mm, Shivaji Nagar Mun School -50, Vaibhava Nagar Mun school-49, Mankhurd fire stn-48, Collector colony mun school chembur-46, Nutan Vidya Mandir -44, MPS Maharashtra Nagar Mun School Mankhurd -43, M/E, M/W ward office-42, Tagore Nagar Mun School Vikhroli -42, BP office Vikhroli West-38, Rambai Mun school Ghatkoper-37, Vikhroli fire stn-36, MCMCR Powai-35
WS: Bandra fire stan-2mm, Versova pumping stn-24, BKC fire stn, Marol fire stn-23
10:10 AM
BMC shares video of Hindmata flooding amid heavy rains. "All seven pumps at the Hindmata Pumping Station are in operation for draining rainwater from the Hindmata area. Traffic in the area is presently smooth and unobstructed," posted the civic body on X.
9:55 AM
Traffic Jams Reported Across City Amid Heavy Rains
Massive traffic jams were reported across the city during peak morning hours in the city. Traffic jams were reported at several places including Byculla, Eastern Freeway, P D Mello Road, Chembur, Kurla and Thane. Another long traffic jam was reported from Goregaon to Bandra in the peak morning hours.
9:40 AM
Waterlogging reported in low-lying areas of Mumbai. Visuals from Sion-Gandhi market show vehicles and commuters travelling through waterlogged roads.
9:25 AM
BMC releases data of water stock in Mumbai's seven lakes. The total water levels recorded in all the lakes combined was reported at 91.18 per cent of the full capacity.
9:15 AM
Traffic On Western Express Highway
Heavy rains led to traffic snarls on Western Express Highway. Vehicles can be seen moving at a slow pace.
9:05 AM
BMC issues update on High-tide timings for the city today. "Moderate to heavy rain in City and Suburbs. Possibility of very heavy rainfall accompanied with gusty winds towards night," wrote the civic body in an update on X.
8:55 AM
Heavy rains lash CSMT and Wadala stations, leaving several commuters stranded. Central and Harbour locals have been reportedl running nearly 10 minutes late amid incessant showers.
8:50 AM
Amid incessant rain, several parts of Mumbai witness waterlogging. Streets of Nalasopara were seen flooded with vehicles wading through water.
8:45 AM
Visuals from Marine Drive show heavy rains lashing the seafront. Massive waves can be seen hitting the promenade.
8:40 AM
IMD Issues Orange Alert For Mumbai Today
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has placed Mumbai under an orange alert, warning of heavy to very heavy rain through the day and extending the advisory until Tuesday
Red Alert For Pune, Satara & Raigad
IMD issued a red alert for Raigad, Ratnagiri, Satara, Kolhapur and Pune, indicating the likelihood of extremely heavy rainfall in these districts.
IndiGo Issues Travel Advisory For Passengers
IndiGo released a travel advisory on Monday morning, cautioning passengers about waterlogging on key arterial roads leading to the airport. The airline urged travelers to plan journeys with extra time in hand and to check flight status updates on digital platforms before leaving home.
Check for latest updates on all the happenings in Mumbai & MMR areas.