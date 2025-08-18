Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: 250–300 mm Downpour Likely Tonight; Schools & Colleges To Remain Shut On Tuesday

PTI

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up on Monday morning to dark, cloudy skies and persistent heavy rainfall, marking the third consecutive day of intense showers across the city. Heavy rainfall is expected to cause traffic disruption and delays in public transport.

7:45 PM

7:30 PM

One person died after a CPWD wall collapsed amid heavy rainfall at Shimla House in Mumbai’s Malabar Hill area.

7:10 PM

PIC: Commuters wade through a heavily waterlogged road outside Wadala Station (West) after continuous rainfall.

Waterlogged Road Outside Wadala Station (West) | Salman Ansari/FPJ

7:00 PM

Video: Vihar Lake, One of Mumbai’s Seven Water Sources, Overflows

6:50 PM

Rainy Monday brought along severe disruptions to air travel at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) as at least six flights had to execute turn-arounds while one had to be diverted to other airports due to poor visibility. The average delay in departures from the airport also went up to as high as 56 minutes.

Flight schedule at CSMIA was disrupted from early morning on Monday due to consistent heavy downpour. Sources from Mumbai air traffic control (ATC) told The Free Press Journal that over six flights had to execute turn-arounds, abort the landing process and reattempt to land safely. In the morning, an aircraft had to be diverted from Mumbai to Surat, while one aircraft was diverted from Pune to Hyderabad due to unfavourable weather conditions.

6:35 PM

Another 250–300 mm Downpour Expected Tonight; Disruptions Likely Till Wednesday Morning

Forecast for tomorrow remains unchanged. Rains likely to be at its peak with another 250-300mm rainfall likely from late tonight to Wednesday Morning which likely to cause disruptions. #MumbaiRains https://t.co/7Q0KTt4h3H — Mumbai Rains (@IndiaWeatherMan) August 18, 2025

5:31 PM

In Mumbai’s Dadar area, intense rainfall has resulted in severe waterlogging, hampering routine travel.

VIDEO | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Heavy rainfall triggers waterlogging in several parts of Dadar; disrupts daily commute.



(Full video available on PTI Videos- https://t.co/dv5TRAShcC) pic.twitter.com/M1pagALmla — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 18, 2025

4:40 PM

Schools in Thane (TMC area) will stay closed on 18–19 Aug 2025 due to heavy rains. Holiday applies to all schools, all mediums, all managements.

ठाणे जिल्ह्यात सुरू असलेल्या अतिवृष्टीच्या पार्श्वभूमीवर, ठाणे महापालिका क्षेत्रातील सर्व व्यवस्थापनांच्या आणि सर्व माध्यमांच्या, सर्व प्रकारच्या शाळांना दि..१८ ऑगस्ट, २०२५ आणि दि. १९ ऑगस्ट, २०२५ रोजी सुटी जाहीर करण्यात आली आहे. pic.twitter.com/uPVVIXx93A — Thane Municipal Corporation - ठाणे महानगरपालिका (@TMCaTweetAway) August 18, 2025

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said the state has witnessed heavy rainfall over the past two days, with several districts under red and orange alerts, and more likely to be added by 21st August; he added that precautionary measures were discussed in the review meeting.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: CM Devendra Fadnavis says, "Maharashtra has experienced heavy rainfall over the past two days. Several districts are under red and orange alerts, and by 21st August, more districts will face similar alerts. We discussed necessary precautionary measures..." pic.twitter.com/V4XtPT1AyD — IANS (@ians_india) August 18, 2025

3:30 PM

CM Devendra Fadnavis Reviews Situation at Mantralaya Control Room

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis chaired a review meeting at the Mantralaya Control Room to assess the impact of the state’s excessive rainfall.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: CM Devendra Fadnavis chaired a review meeting of the state’s excessive rainfall situation at the Mantralaya Control Room



(Source: CM Office) pic.twitter.com/eHtuoZhYZ4 — IANS (@ians_india) August 18, 2025

3:00 PM

BMC Releases Rainfall Data For City & Suburbs. MMR received record rainfall between 6:00 am in the morning to 2:00 pm.

🌧️मुंबई महानगर (मुंबई शहर आणि उपनगरे) क्षेत्रात आज (दिनांक १८ ऑगस्ट २०२५) सकाळी ६ ते दुपारी २ वाजेपर्यंत सर्वाधिक पावसाची नोंद झालेली ठिकाणे☔

---

🌧️Details of locations in the Mumbai Metropolitan City (Mumbai City & Suburbs), recording highest rainfall between 06:00 hrs and… pic.twitter.com/au1Yj5DcTl — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) August 18, 2025

2:30 PM

BMC: All 7 Pumps at Hindmata Pumping Station Activated

The BMC said on X that all seven pumps at the Hindmata Pumping Station have been activated to drain accumulated rainwater in the area. Water is being discharged from low-lying spots at a rapid pace, and vehicular movement in the vicinity remains smooth and uninterrupted.

🌧️हिंदमाता परिसरातील पावसाचे पाणी उपसा करण्यासाठी हिंदमाता उदंचन केंद्र येथील सातही पंप कार्यान्वित आहेत. ☔



🌧️सखल भागात साचलेल्या पाण्याचा निचरा वेगाने सुरु असून परिसरातील वाहतूक सुरळीत सुरू आहे.

---



🌧️All seven pumps at the Hindmata Pumping Station have been activated to… pic.twitter.com/IFzMaKLgL8 — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) August 18, 2025 `

2:00 PM

Govt monitoring rainfall impact; pumps activated in waterlogged areas: Ashish Shelar

Amid heavy rainfall across Mumbai, State Minister Ashish Shelar said the government is closely monitoring the situation.

“I have taken complete information from all Additional Commissioners and the head of Disaster Management. We have also addressed the issues that came to light after reviewing the entire incident,” Shelar said.

He added that, as per the Chief Minister’s instructions, and after discussions with the Mumbai Commissioner, directives have been issued to ensure the safe return of children who attended school in the morning. A holiday has been declared for the afternoon session in schools and colleges.

Shelar further stated that water pumps have been activated in waterlogged areas, and efforts are underway to drain accumulated water and restore normalcy.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Due to the heavy rain in Mumbai, State Minister Ashish Shelar says, "... I have taken complete information from all the Additional Commissioners and the head of Disaster Management. We have also provided information about the issues that came to my… pic.twitter.com/a3Diqgm26p — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2025

1:30 PM

Local train services severely affected on the Central and the Harbour line. Several passengers claimed local train services are partially shut on the central line due to waterlogging between Dadar and Kurla. Meanwhile, harbour line passengers complained of delays up to 45 minutes.

Between kurla and Dadar pic.twitter.com/y04Fkh1Tcu — KUMAR SAKET / साकेत (@Feb030223) August 18, 2025

Service delayed between Dadar and Ghatkopar due to waterlogging pic.twitter.com/XAzFlx3okB — KUMAR SAKET / साकेत (@Feb030223) August 18, 2025

1:00 PM

IMD warns of possible flood-like conditions in parts of Maharashtra, with heavy rain likely in Mumbai and nearby areas. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation through the IMD control room, as shown in the visuals.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: IMD warns of possible flood-like conditions in parts of Maharashtra, with heavy rain likely in Mumbai and nearby areas. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation through the IMD control room pic.twitter.com/EVxouwVjQz — IANS (@ians_india) August 18, 2025

12:45 PM

School Bus Stuck In Mumbai's Kings Circle Area, 6 Students Among 9 Rescued

Severe waterlogging at Mumbai's King’s Circle left a school bus with six children stranded, along with two women staff and the driver. The bus owner and association president released a video seeking help. Matunga Police and BMC teams reached the spot and launched a rescue operation. All the individuals were rescued safely.

#MumbaiRains: School Children Stranded In Bus Near Gandhi Market, Moved To Safety By Police #Monsoon #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/7Uta0tvKwn — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) August 18, 2025

Students Rescued In School Bus Stuck At Kings Circle | Devashri Bhujbal FPJ

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Severe waterlogging at Mumbai's King’s Circle leaves a school bus with six children stranded. The bus owner and association president released a video seeking help. Matunga Police and BMC teams have reached the spot to carry out rescue operations pic.twitter.com/J35j98eDSt — IANS (@ians_india) August 18, 2025

12:20 PM

Visuals show waterlogging in Tilak Nagar area near Chembur. Commuters and vehicles wading through flooded streets.

11:50 AM

Holiday Declared For Schools & Colleges Amid Heavy Rains

BMC shared an update on X informing the citizens about the weather warning, upgraded from orange to red alert. The civic body also announced a holiday for schools and colleges across the city.

📢 The India Meteorological Department has issued a Red Alert in the Mumbai Metropolitan City today (18 August 2025). 🌧️⚠️



🏫 In view of the continuous rainfall since morning & considering the safety of students, the Municipal Commissioner & Administrator Shri Bhushan Gagrani… — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) August 18, 2025

11:35 AM

Mumbai Under Red Alert!

IMD upgrades weather warning for Mumbai from orange to red alert. The weather department also warned of extermely heavy showers to lash the city in next few hours.

11:20 AM

Mumbai Police Commissioner issues advisory cautioning citizens of extreme conditions. "Please avoid non-essential travel, plan your commute with care, and step out only if necessary," urged the police force chief in an update on X.

Dear Mumbaikars,



Caution is advised as heavy rainfall continues under Orange Alert, incidents of water-logging and reduced visibility are being reported from multiple areas. Please avoid non-essential travel, plan your commute with care, and step out only if necessary.



Our… — Commissioner of Police, Greater Mumbai (@CPMumbaiPolice) August 18, 2025

11:00 AM

BMC Issues Warning Of Extremely Heavy Rainfall Over the Next Three to Four hours.

🚨 According to the 10:00 a.m. update of the India Meteorological Department, extremely heavy rainfall is forecast for Mumbai over the next three to four hours.



⚠️🌧️ Citizens are advised to remain vigilant and take necessary safety measures. Please avoid going outdoors unless it… — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) August 18, 2025

10:45 AM

Ambulance stuck in traffic jam on Western Express Highway amid heavy rains.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: An Ambulance was left stranded as heavy rain triggered massive traffic jams at Vile Parle and along the Western Express Highway pic.twitter.com/oYIMG3vql8 — IANS (@ians_india) August 18, 2025

10:30 AM

The weather department in Mumbai shares data on rainfall recorded across city this morning. The data shows rainfall recorded across city between 9:00 am and 10:00 am.

Avg Rainfall details frm 0900 hrs to 1000 hrs :

CT- 37 mm

ES- 39 mm

WS- 29 mm

Rainfall details frm 0900 hrs to 1000 hrs:

CT- Pratiksha Nagar Mun. School, Sion, Worli Seaface Mun. School, Worli- 37mm, B Nadkarni Park Mun. School, Wadala- 34, Frosberry Reserviour- 33, Municipal Head Office- 30, Rawali Camp, City Institute of DM, Sewri Koliwada Mun. School, Sewri – 29, SWD Workshop Dadar- 27, D Ward Office, F North Ward Office ES-26

ES- Chembur Fire Station-65mm, Shivaji Nagar Mun School -50, Vaibhava Nagar Mun school-49, Mankhurd fire stn-48, Collector colony mun school chembur-46, Nutan Vidya Mandir -44, MPS Maharashtra Nagar Mun School Mankhurd -43, M/E, M/W ward office-42, Tagore Nagar Mun School Vikhroli -42, BP office Vikhroli West-38, Rambai Mun school Ghatkoper-37, Vikhroli fire stn-36, MCMCR Powai-35

WS: Bandra fire stan-2mm, Versova pumping stn-24, BKC fire stn, Marol fire stn-23

10:10 AM

BMC shares video of Hindmata flooding amid heavy rains. "All seven pumps at the Hindmata Pumping Station are in operation for draining rainwater from the Hindmata area. Traffic in the area is presently smooth and unobstructed," posted the civic body on X.

🌧️हिंदमाता परिसरातील पावसाचे पाणी उपसा करण्यासाठी हिंदमाता उदंचन केंद्र येथील सातही पंप कार्यान्वित आहेत. सध्या परिसरातील वाहतूक सुरळीत सुरू आहे.



🌧️All seven pumps at the Hindmata Pumping Station are in operation for draining rainwater from the Hindmata area. Traffic in the area… pic.twitter.com/7XzwUCzNlL — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) August 18, 2025

9:55 AM

Traffic Jams Reported Across City Amid Heavy Rains

Massive traffic jams were reported across the city during peak morning hours in the city. Traffic jams were reported at several places including Byculla, Eastern Freeway, P D Mello Road, Chembur, Kurla and Thane. Another long traffic jam was reported from Goregaon to Bandra in the peak morning hours.

9:40 AM

Waterlogging reported in low-lying areas of Mumbai. Visuals from Sion-Gandhi market show vehicles and commuters travelling through waterlogged roads.

#WATCH Mumbai: Heavy rain causes waterlogging in many parts of the city.



(Visuals from Gandhi Market Sion) pic.twitter.com/2Cu6rR0RIy — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2025

9:25 AM

BMC releases data of water stock in Mumbai's seven lakes. The total water levels recorded in all the lakes combined was reported at 91.18 per cent of the full capacity.

🚰 मुंबईला पाणीपुरवठा करणाऱ्या ७ जलाशयांचा आज सकाळी ६ वाजेपर्यंतचा अहवाल

---

🚰 Report of water stock in the seven lakes, supplying water to Mumbai, till 6am today.#MumbaiRains#MyBMCUpdates pic.twitter.com/1KGiv3bRnr — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) August 18, 2025

9:15 AM

Traffic On Western Express Highway

Heavy rains led to traffic snarls on Western Express Highway. Vehicles can be seen moving at a slow pace.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: The traffic slows down on Western Express Highway near Vile Parle as heavy rain lashes Mumbai city. pic.twitter.com/RXfqj5UpXP — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2025

Mumbai, Maharashtra: After an Orange Alert was issued by IMD, city witnesses heavy rain accompanied by strong winds



(Visuals from Western Express Highway) pic.twitter.com/YEsEJMBUuP — IANS (@ians_india) August 18, 2025

Maharashtra: Mumbai witnesses rainfall



(Visuals from Bandra) pic.twitter.com/kn8kxtsQAA — IANS (@ians_india) August 18, 2025

9:05 AM

BMC issues update on High-tide timings for the city today. "Moderate to heavy rain in City and Suburbs. Possibility of very heavy rainfall accompanied with gusty winds towards night," wrote the civic body in an update on X.

🗓️ १८ ऑगस्ट २०२५



⛈️☔ मुंबई शहर व उपनगरात मध्यम ते जोरदार पाऊस कोसळण्याची शक्यता आहे. तसेच, रात्री वादळी वा-यासह अति जोरदार पाऊस कोसळण्याची शक्यता आहे.



🌊 भरती -

सायंकाळी ६:५१ वाजता - ३.०८ मीटर



ओहोटी -

मध्यरात्रीनंतर १:५६ वाजता (उद्या, १९ ऑगस्ट २०२५) - १.२२ मीटर



🌊 भरती -… — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) August 18, 2025

8:55 AM

Heavy rains lash CSMT and Wadala stations, leaving several commuters stranded. Central and Harbour locals have been reportedl running nearly 10 minutes late amid incessant showers.

VIDEO | Rain lashes parts of Mumbai; visuals from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) area.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/uuq9pCOsRH — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 18, 2025

VIDEO | Maharashtra: Fresh spell of rain lashes several parts of Mumbai.



Visuals from Wadala.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/0CX7fph1EA — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 18, 2025

8:50 AM

Amid incessant rain, several parts of Mumbai witness waterlogging. Streets of Nalasopara were seen flooded with vehicles wading through water.

VIDEO | Maharashtra: Amid incessant rain, several parts of Mumbai witness waterlogging.



Visuals from Nalasopara.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/u7nMHpkiIb — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 18, 2025

8:45 AM

Visuals from Marine Drive show heavy rains lashing the seafront. Massive waves can be seen hitting the promenade.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Rain lashes parts of Mumbai City



(Visuals from Marine Drive) pic.twitter.com/UmU7V7OhDN — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2025

8:40 AM

IMD Issues Orange Alert For Mumbai Today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has placed Mumbai under an orange alert, warning of heavy to very heavy rain through the day and extending the advisory until Tuesday

The IMD has issued an Orange Alert for Mumbai, Maharashtra: IMD pic.twitter.com/Matdw8TS4j — IANS (@ians_india) August 18, 2025

Red Alert For Pune, Satara & Raigad

IMD issued a red alert for Raigad, Ratnagiri, Satara, Kolhapur and Pune, indicating the likelihood of extremely heavy rainfall in these districts.

Travel Advisory



⛈ #Mumbai is still under a blanket of rain, and the roads are moving at a gentler pace than usual.



Waterlogging has been reported in parts of the city, especially on key airport routes.



If you are travelling to the airport, we encourage you to plan ahead and… — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) August 18, 2025

IndiGo Issues Travel Advisory For Passengers

IndiGo released a travel advisory on Monday morning, cautioning passengers about waterlogging on key arterial roads leading to the airport. The airline urged travelers to plan journeys with extra time in hand and to check flight status updates on digital platforms before leaving home.

Check for latest updates on all the happenings in Mumbai & MMR areas.