Attention Mumbaikars! BMC Announces 18-Hour Water Cut In Mulund For GMLR Pipeline Diversion Work; Check Areas Affected

Representational image | Pinterest

Mumbai: Residents of Mumbai’s 'T' Ward, which consists of areas in Mulund, will face an 18-hour water cut later this week, as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) undertakes a major pipeline diversion to facilitate the Goregaon–Mulund Link Road (GMLR) bridge project. The water supply will remain completely shut from 10 am on Thursday, August 21, 2025, until 4 am on Friday, August 22, 2025.

According to civic officials, the shutdown has been necessitated due to the impact of the GMLR construction on a 1,200 mm diameter water pipeline that runs along the road from the Marathon Maxima building to Tansa Bridge in Mulund. The BMC will carry out connections at two points of the pipeline during this period, requiring a complete suspension of supply in several parts of the ward.

Water supply to certain areas of ‘T’ Ward to remain completely shut for 18 hours — from 10:00 AM on Thursday, 21 August 2025 to 4:00 AM on Friday, 22 August 2025.



Diversion of 1200 mm diameter water pipeline due to GMLR bridge work



Advise to store, boil and filter water before… — मुलुंड info (@mulund_info) August 17, 2025

List Of Areas Affected

The affected areas include major stretches along Goregaon–Mulund Link Road and Lal Bahadur Shastri Road in Mulund (West). Other impacted locations are Jawaharlal Nehru Road, Devidayal Road, Dumping Ground Road, Dr. R. P. Road, P. K. Road, Jhaver Road, Mahatma Gandhi Road, N. S. Road, S. N. Road, R. H. B. Road, Walji Ladha Road, V. P. Road, Madan Mohan Malviya Road, ACC Road, B. R. Road, Goshala Road, S. L. Road, Nahur Village and surrounding areas.

BMC officials clarified that while the water supply in these zones normally operates round the clock, it will be completely unavailable during the scheduled shutdown. Residents have been urged to store adequate water in advance and use it judiciously throughout the period.

As an added precaution, the civic body has also advised households in the affected areas to boil and filter water for four to five days after supply resumes. Officials explained that pressure fluctuations and possible contamination risks are common when large pipelines are reconnected after major repair or diversion works.

The GMLR project, aimed at easing east-west connectivity across the city, has required multiple utility shifts, with water pipelines being among the most affected. Civic engineers are expected to complete the pipeline diversion and restore supply by the scheduled deadline early Friday morning.