Mumbai Rains: Heavy Traffic Jams Cripple City Amid Incessant Showers; Goregaon To Bandra Gridlock Reported, Eastern Freeway Also Affected |

Mumbai: Mumbai’s morning commute turned chaotic on Monday as relentless rains for the third consecutive day triggered widespread traffic snarls across the Mumbai city. The Western Express Highway (WEH), one of the city’s busiest arterial routes, bore the brunt with commuters reporting over 30-minute delays, particularly along the Goregaon-to-Bandra stretch during peak hours.

Maharashtra: The traffic slows down on Western Express Highway near Vile Parle as heavy rain lashes Mumbai city.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: After an Orange Alert was issued by IMD, city witnesses heavy rain accompanied by strong winds



(Visuals from Western Express Highway)

The persistent downpour left several low-lying areas waterlogged, forcing vehicles to crawl through flooded stretches. Visuals from Bandra showed motorists navigating sheets of rain, while in Sion and the Gandhi Market area, cars and two-wheelers inched forward through ankle-deep water. Commuters also reported long traffic jams in Byculla, on the Eastern Freeway, P D Mello Road, Chembur, Kurla and Thane. In Nalasopara, streets resembled streams, with vehicles wading through waterlogged lanes.

Mumbai: Heavy rain causes waterlogging in many parts of the city.



(Visuals from Gandhi Market Sion)

Maharashtra: Mumbai witnesses rainfall



(Visuals from Bandra)

Local Trains Running Late

The railway network, regarded as the city’s lifeline, was not spared either. Central and Harbour Railway services were delayed by nearly ten minutes, compounding the woes of office-goers.

The traffic crisis comes as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) placed Mumbai under an orange alert, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall until Tuesday. The forecast for the next 48 hours predicts moderate to heavy showers, with the possibility of very heavy spells accompanied by gusty winds at night. Daytime temperatures are expected to remain stable, with the maximum around 27°C and the minimum about 24°C.

IndiGo Issues Advisory

The gridlock on Mumbai’s roads also had a cascading effect on air travel. IndiGo issued an early advisory urging passengers to allow extra time for airport commutes and check flight status before leaving home. “Mumbai is still under a blanket of rain, and the roads are moving at a gentler pace than usual. Waterlogging has been reported in parts of the city, especially on key airport routes,” the airline posted on its X handle. Akasa Air and Air India later followed with similar advisories.

Travel Advisory



#Mumbai is still under a blanket of rain, and the roads are moving at a gentler pace than usual.



Waterlogging has been reported in parts of the city, especially on key airport routes.



If you are travelling to the airport, we encourage you to plan ahead and…

Red Alert For Pune, Satara, Raigad & Ratnagiri

Beyond Mumbai, the IMD has issued a red alert for Raigad, Ratnagiri, Satara, Kolhapur and Pune, signalling extremely heavy rainfall in the coming hours. Authorities have urged residents to stay alert and avoid unnecessary travel, warning that further bursts of intense rain could worsen waterlogging and traffic disruptions across the region.