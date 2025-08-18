Mumbai Rains: Heavy Showers Lash City, Intense Rainfall Predicted, Waterlogging Reported; Orange Alert Issued - Check Local Train, Traffic Status

Representational Image |

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to a gloomy, rain-soaked morning on Monday as heavy showers continued to lash the city for the third consecutive day. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) placed the city under an orange alert, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall until Tuesday.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Rain lashes parts of Mumbai City



(Visuals from Marine Drive) pic.twitter.com/UmU7V7OhDN — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2025

moderate to heavy rainfall likely over Mumbai and suburban areas during next 3-4 hours. Refer https://t.co/WS09ZLaVFQ

Updated nowcasts for the country are also attached. https://t.co/0yWu4kKoiF pic.twitter.com/VufkWqUSNU — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) August 17, 2025

VIDEO | Rain lashes parts of Mumbai; visuals from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) area.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/uuq9pCOsRH — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 18, 2025

During 0830 hrs IST of Yesterday to 0530 hrs IST of today, 18 August, Moderate to Heavy rainfall occurred Moderate to Heavy rainfall over Costal Andhra Pradesh (Vishakhapatnam - 92mm) , Costal Maharashtra (Ratnagiri 109 mm, Santacruz 71mm) and Goa (Panjim 69mm)moderate rainfall… pic.twitter.com/Vt8iPTfPXx — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) August 18, 2025

VIDEO | Navi Mumbai: Heavy rain lashes parts of the city; visuals from Kharghar.



(Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/xSd1ChlnzJ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 18, 2025

According to the local weather forecast for the next 48 hours, Mumbai and its suburbs are expected to witness moderate to heavy rainfall, with the possibility of very heavy showers accompanied by gusty winds, particularly during the night. The city’s temperatures are likely to remain steady, with the maximum hovering around 27°C and the minimum around 24°C.

The IMD has issued an Orange Alert for Mumbai, Maharashtra: IMD pic.twitter.com/Matdw8TS4j — IANS (@ians_india) August 18, 2025

Train Delays Reported On Central & Harbour Line

In the past 24 hours, Mumbai and its suburbs have witnessed relentless rain. This has resulted in water accumulation across low-lying areas of Mumbai, adding to the city’s monsoon woes. The railway network, considered Mumbai’s lifeline, has also felt the impact, with Central and Harbour Railway reporting delays of nearly ten minutes.

VIDEO | Maharashtra: Fresh spell of rain lashes several parts of Mumbai.



Visuals from Wadala.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/0CX7fph1EA — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 18, 2025

VIDEO | Maharashtra: Amid incessant rain, several parts of Mumbai witness waterlogging.



Visuals from Nalasopara.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/u7nMHpkiIb — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 18, 2025

Waterlogging was reported in several parts of Mumbai and its surrounding region. Streets of Nalasopara were seen flooded with vehicles wading through water.

The weather conditions have further prompted airlines to issue travel advisories for passengers. IndiGo, in its early morning statement, urged travellers to plan airport commutes with caution, warning of possible delays due to waterlogging on arterial routes.

Airlines Issue Advisory

“Mumbai is still under a blanket of rain, and the roads are moving at a gentler pace than usual. Waterlogging has been reported in parts of the city, especially on key airport routes. If you are travelling to the airport, we encourage you to plan ahead and check your flight status on our app and website before stepping out,” IndiGo posted on its official X handle. Akasa Air and Air India later issued similar alerts to their passengers.

Travel Advisory



⛈ #Mumbai is still under a blanket of rain, and the roads are moving at a gentler pace than usual.



Waterlogging has been reported in parts of the city, especially on key airport routes.



If you are travelling to the airport, we encourage you to plan ahead and… — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) August 18, 2025

So far this season, Mumbai has already received 64 percent of its average annual rainfall. Data recorded until Sunday morning shows that the eastern suburbs have experienced the highest rainfall, measuring 1,534 mm. The western suburbs have received 1,478 mm, while the island city has recorded 1,196 mm of rain.

Raigad, Satara & Pune Under Red Alert

According to the IMD, several districts in the Konkan region, including Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg, are also likely to witness moderate to intense spells of rain over the next three to four hours. The weather department has cautioned residents to remain alert as heavy rainfall in short bursts could further aggravate waterlogging and affect transport. Meanwhile, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Satara, Kolhapur and Pune have been placed under a red alert due to the possibility of extremely heavy rainfall.