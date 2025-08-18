Mumbai Rains: Don Bosco School Bus Stuck At Sion's Gandhi Market, 6 Students Among 9 Rescued; Ambulance Stuck On WEH Amid Heavy Showers | VIDEOS

Mumbai: Due to heavy rainfall on Monday, all schools in the city were given a half-day. However, near the Matunga Police Station, a Don Bosco school bus became stuck in severe waterlogging in the Gandhi market at Sion on Monday morning, causing a distressing situation.
Inside the bus were six young children, two lady staff members, and the driver, all trapped for nearly an hour. Responding swiftly, Matunga Senior Police Inspector Ravindra Pawar and his team rushed to the scene. Within just two minutes of their arrival, they successfully rescued everyone and brought them safely to the Matunga Police Station.
To comfort the children after the ordeal, the police provided them with biscuits. The timely and compassionate action of DCP Ragasudha R., Senior PI Ravindra Pawar, and the Matunga Police staff has been widely appreciated.
Similar Case
In another incident related to the heavy rainfall in the city, severe traffic congestion was reported across major routes on Monday morning, including the Eastern Express Highway. One of the most severely affected areas was the Western Express Highway near Vile Parle, where an ambulance was left stranded in the gridlock. Videos that surfaced online show the ambulance stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic, unable to move for a considerable time.
The continuous downpour led to significant waterlogging in various parts of Mumbai, further worsening traffic conditions and causing major delays for daily commuters. Authorities have advised citizens to avoid unnecessary travel and plan their routes as efforts are underway to manage the situation and restore normal conditions.
Heavy Rains For Third Day, IMD Issues Red Alert For Raigad And Palghar
Heavy downpours lashed the city for the third consecutive day. Weather conditions are expected to remain similar for at least the next three days, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has continued its alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Raigad. The region remains under an Orange Alert, with a Red Alert (indicating extremely heavy rainfall) issued for Raigad on August 18 and Palghar on August 19.