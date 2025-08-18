Mumbai Rains: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Chairs Review Meeting On Excessive Rainfall At Mantralaya |VIDEO | X|@ians_india

Mumbai: Amid continued heavy rainfall across Mumbai and several parts of Maharashtra, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis chaired a high-level review meeting on Monday to assess the ongoing weather situation and response measures. The meeting was held at the Mantralaya Control Room, where senior officials from disaster management, police, municipal bodies, and other key departments were present.

The discussion focused on areas worst affected by waterlogging, traffic disruption, and delayed transport services, including airport and suburban train operations. Authorities were instructed to remain on high alert and ensure swift coordination among agencies to respond to emergencies.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis mentioned, "Maharashtra has experienced heavy rainfall over the past two days. Several districts are under red and orange alerts, and by 21st August, more districts will face similar alerts. We discussed necessary precautionary measures..."

Retaining Wall Collapse Damages 7 Homes in Chembur Amid Heavy Rains

Heavy rainfall over the past two days triggered a landslide-like incident in Mumbai’s Chembur area on Sunday evening, when a retaining wall on a hillside collapsed onto several hutments in Ashok Nagar near Vashi Naka.

The incident occurred around 7 pm, damaging at least seven houses. Thankfully, no injuries were reported. A dramatic video capturing the exact moment of the wall collapse has since gone viral on social media.

According to officials, the wall constructed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) gave way due to the pressure caused by continuous heavy showers. Residents reportedly noticed cracks and falling debris just in time and rushed out of their homes, narrowly avoiding what could have been a serious tragedy.

“Luckily, people managed to get out quickly. Otherwise, the collapse could have led to casualties,” an official said. Emergency teams from the Mumbai Fire Brigade and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) reached the site promptly after being alerted. Debris was cleared, and rescue operations were carried out to ensure no one was trapped.

The BMC later arranged temporary shelter for the displaced families at Marvali Church in Chembur, where basic facilities such as food and water have been provided. Local MLA Sana Malik visited the affected site to assess the situation and assured residents of further assistance.