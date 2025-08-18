Thane: Holiday Declared For All Schools On August 18 & 19 Due To Heavy Rains | File

Thane: In light of the continuous heavy rainfall across the Thane district, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has declared a two-day holiday for all schools under its jurisdiction on August 18 and 19.

This decision applies to all types of schools, including pre-primary, primary, secondary, and higher secondary institutions, and covers all mediums and managements, including private, aided, and unaided schools operating within the TMC limits.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Instructions to School Staff

While the holiday has been declared, schools in session on August 18 must ensure that all students are safely dropped home. The principals and teachers are instructed to remain at school headquarters until every student has been accounted for and sent home safely.

Postponement of Events and Exams

All scheduled trainings, examinations, and other school activities planned for August 18 and 19 should be rescheduled by the respective schools at the earliest opportunity.

Immediate Communication Urged

School authorities are directed to immediately inform all students and parents about the declared holidays to ensure proper dissemination of the information.

Similarly, Mumbai is currently on high alert as rainfall continues to lash the city, causing severe waterlogging and widespread traffic disruptions across multiple areas.

In response to the situation, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Red Alert for Mumbai, indicating extremely heavy rainfall is likely in isolated places.

Taking swift action to ensure public safety, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has declared a holiday for all schools and colleges, both government and private, across Mumbai today, August 18.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Official Statement

The decision was announced by Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Bhushan Gagrani, emphasising the need to prioritise student safety as the rain shows no signs of letting up.

“Considering the continuous rainfall since morning and prioritising student safety, all schools and colleges scheduled to function in the second session, i.e., after noon, will remain closed today,” the BMC announced in a tweet on X (formerly Twitter).