 Thane: Holiday Declared For All Schools On August 18 & 19 Due To Heavy Rains
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane: Holiday Declared For All Schools On August 18 & 19 Due To Heavy Rains

Thane: Holiday Declared For All Schools On August 18 & 19 Due To Heavy Rains

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has declared a two-day holiday for all schools under its jurisdiction on August 18 and 19, due to heavy rainfall in the city.

Alok DubeyUpdated: Monday, August 18, 2025, 04:51 PM IST
article-image
Thane: Holiday Declared For All Schools On August 18 & 19 Due To Heavy Rains | File

Thane: In light of the continuous heavy rainfall across the Thane district, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has declared a two-day holiday for all schools under its jurisdiction on August 18 and 19.

This decision applies to all types of schools, including pre-primary, primary, secondary, and higher secondary institutions, and covers all mediums and managements, including private, aided, and unaided schools operating within the TMC limits.

Instructions to School Staff

While the holiday has been declared, schools in session on August 18 must ensure that all students are safely dropped home. The principals and teachers are instructed to remain at school headquarters until every student has been accounted for and sent home safely.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Crime: 37-Year-Old History-Sheeter Arrested With Illegal Firearm And Bullet Near Malad’s TOI Bridge
Mumbai Crime: 37-Year-Old History-Sheeter Arrested With Illegal Firearm And Bullet Near Malad’s TOI Bridge
Mumbai Crime: 21-Year-Old Driver Held For Chain-Snatching During Ganpati Procession In Lalbaug
Mumbai Crime: 21-Year-Old Driver Held For Chain-Snatching During Ganpati Procession In Lalbaug
Bhiwandi Court Clash: 2 Lawyers Booked After Parking Dispute Escalates Into FIRs
Bhiwandi Court Clash: 2 Lawyers Booked After Parking Dispute Escalates Into FIRs
Mumbai News: BMC-Run V N Desai Hospital’s Newly Renovated Wards Face Seepage, Patients At Risk
Mumbai News: BMC-Run V N Desai Hospital’s Newly Renovated Wards Face Seepage, Patients At Risk

Postponement of Events and Exams

All scheduled trainings, examinations, and other school activities planned for August 18 and 19 should be rescheduled by the respective schools at the earliest opportunity.

Immediate Communication Urged

School authorities are directed to immediately inform all students and parents about the declared holidays to ensure proper dissemination of the information.

Read Also
Mumbai Rains: Water Stock Levels In Seven Lakes Cross 91%; City Faces Heavy Monsoon Rain With Orange...
article-image

Similarly, Mumbai is currently on high alert as rainfall continues to lash the city, causing severe waterlogging and widespread traffic disruptions across multiple areas.

In response to the situation, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Red Alert for Mumbai, indicating extremely heavy rainfall is likely in isolated places.

Taking swift action to ensure public safety, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has declared a holiday for all schools and colleges, both government and private, across Mumbai today, August 18.

Official Statement

The decision was announced by Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Bhushan Gagrani, emphasising the need to prioritise student safety as the rain shows no signs of letting up.

“Considering the continuous rainfall since morning and prioritising student safety, all schools and colleges scheduled to function in the second session, i.e., after noon, will remain closed today,” the BMC announced in a tweet on X (formerly Twitter).

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Crime: 37-Year-Old History-Sheeter Arrested With Illegal Firearm And Bullet Near Malad’s...

Mumbai Crime: 37-Year-Old History-Sheeter Arrested With Illegal Firearm And Bullet Near Malad’s...

Mumbai Crime: 21-Year-Old Driver Held For Chain-Snatching During Ganpati Procession In Lalbaug

Mumbai Crime: 21-Year-Old Driver Held For Chain-Snatching During Ganpati Procession In Lalbaug

Bhiwandi Court Clash: 2 Lawyers Booked After Parking Dispute Escalates Into FIRs

Bhiwandi Court Clash: 2 Lawyers Booked After Parking Dispute Escalates Into FIRs

Mumbai News: BMC-Run V N Desai Hospital’s Newly Renovated Wards Face Seepage, Patients At Risk

Mumbai News: BMC-Run V N Desai Hospital’s Newly Renovated Wards Face Seepage, Patients At Risk

Thane News: Special POCSO Court Acquits 25-Year-Old Man In Stalking Case, Slams Police For Shoddy...

Thane News: Special POCSO Court Acquits 25-Year-Old Man In Stalking Case, Slams Police For Shoddy...