Mumbai Rains: Matunga Police Rescue Children From Stranded School Bus Near King’s Circle Amid Heavy Downpour

Mumbai: The Commissioner of Police, Greater Mumbai, has commended the swift and thoughtful action taken by the Matunga Police in rescuing a group of school children stranded in a flooded bus near King’s Circle amid heavy rains on Monday. The Commissioner lauded the operation as a reflection of the Mumbai Police’s unwavering commitment and spirit, even in challenging conditions.

The incident occurred when a school bus became stuck in deep water under the King’s Circle bridge due to the city’s ongoing downpour. Responding promptly, the Matunga Police team (@MatungaPS) rushed to the spot and safely evacuated the children, accompanying staff members, and the bus driver.

Appreciate the swift action taken by @MatungaPS today.

Amid heavy rains, the team ensured the safe rescue of school children stranded near King’s Circle and reunited them with their parents. This presence of mind and dedication truly reflects the spirit of Mumbai Police.… https://t.co/HADRQukW12 — Commissioner of Police, Greater Mumbai (@CPMumbaiPolice) August 18, 2025

A Helping Hand for Tiny Hands!@MatungaPS ensured school children reach safety after their bus was stranded in a waterlogged area under the King’s Circle bridge. The team swiftly rescued the children, along with staff members and the bus driver, brought them to the police… pic.twitter.com/KLoDKyDDFV — मुंबई पोलीस - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) August 18, 2025

The department took to social media to acknowledge the team’s work:

"A helping hand for tiny hands!" they mentioned, "Matunga police ensured school children reach safety after their bus was stranded in a waterlogged area under the King’s Circle bridge. The team swiftly rescued the children, along with staff members and the bus driver, brought them to the police station, and handed them over to their parents after contacting them."

This timely and efficient action did not go unnoticed. The Commissioner of Police, Greater Mumbai, also took to social media to commend the team:

"Appreciate the swift action taken by @MatungaPS today. Amid heavy rains, the team ensured the safe rescue of school children stranded near King’s Circle and reunited them with their parents. This presence of mind and dedication truly reflects the spirit of Mumbai Police."

All Schools & Colleges Closed Today Amid Red Alert Warning

As part of the precautionary actions, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has declared a holiday for all schools and colleges across Mumbai today, August 18. This directive covers both government and private institutions, aimed at ensuring the safety of students and staff amid the ongoing weather crisis.

The decision was announced following continuous downpours that have disrupted normal life in several parts of the city. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely and have urged citizens to stay indoors, avoid non-essential travel, and follow official advisories for their safety.