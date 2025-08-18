 Mumbai News: Nair Hospital To Get New CT Scan Machine Worth ₹17.26 Crore Under BPCL CSR Initiative
Mumbai News: Nair Hospital To Get New CT Scan Machine Worth ₹17.26 Crore Under BPCL CSR Initiative

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Monday, August 18, 2025, 06:20 PM IST
B.Y.L. Nair Charitable Hospital in Mumbai Central | File Photo

Mumbai: The B.Y.L. Nair Charitable Hospital in Mumbai Central will soon receive a CT scan machine through BPCL’s CSR initiative. The new machine will enable the hospital to provide in-house CT scan facilities to patients. A tender has been floated to procure the CT scan machine at an estimated cost of Rs 17.26 crore.

Company to Supply, Install and Maintain Machine

A senior hospital official said that the selected company will be responsible for supplying, installing, testing, and commissioning the machine. Highlighting the specifications, the official mentioned that the hospital intends to purchase a 128 sub-mm slice per rotation contrast-enhanced dual-energy CT scanner, equipped with standard accessories, a three-year warranty, and a five-year comprehensive maintenance contract (CMC).

CT Scans Crucial for Early Detection of Diseases

CT scans are widely used to detect internal injuries, tumours, brain disorders, strokes, and other critical health conditions. They provide detailed cross-sectional images of the body, helping doctors diagnose diseases more accurately and plan appropriate treatments.

New Machine to Reduce Waiting Period for Patients

While the CT scan facility is available at the hospital, officials said that the waiting period will come down. “The new machine will reduce the waiting time to some extent,” said an official.

Old CT Scanner to Be Replaced and Bought Back

Meanwhile, the appointed company will also buy back the old Philips Brilliance 64-slice CT scan machine, which was purchased in 2011. The value of the old machine has been fixed at Rs 71,000.

