 MP News: DRI Busts ₹92 Crore Mephedrone Factory In Bhopal, 7, Including Chemist Arrested In ‘Operation Crystal Break’
MP News: DRI Busts ₹92 Crore Mephedrone Factory In Bhopal, 7, Including Chemist Arrested In 'Operation Crystal Break'

MP News: DRI Busts ₹92 Crore Mephedrone Factory In Bhopal, 7, Including Chemist Arrested In ‘Operation Crystal Break’

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Monday, August 18, 2025, 06:34 PM IST
article-image
DRI busts ₹92 crore Mephedrone factory in Bhopal under ‘Operation Crystal Break’ | File Photo

Mumbai: The officials of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) have totally arrested seven persons in connection with the case wherein the agency officials had busted a syndicate allegedly involved in manufacturing of Mephedrone (MD).

DRI Cracks Down on Mephedrone Syndicate

The agency sources said that in order to operate the drug manufacturing business, funds were being transferred from Surat and Mumbai to Bhopal via hawala channels. One close associate of the cartel, responsible for funds transfer, was also apprehended in Surat.

Operation ‘Crystal Break’ Leads to Major Seizure

According to the DRI, acting on a specific intelligence, in a meticulously coordinated operation, code-named “Operation Crystal Break”, the DRI successfully busted a clandestine Mephedrone manufacturing facility in Bhopal.

DRI carried out raids spanning multiple locations across Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, and apprehended seven key operatives of the syndicate.

Illegal Factory Busted in Bhopal

On 16.08.2025, a search of the illegal manufacturing facility at Gram-Jagdishpur (Islamnagar), Huzur-Tehsil, District-Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, led to the recovery and seizure of 61.20 kg of Mephedrone (in liquid form) valued at Rs 92 crore in the illicit market.

In addition, 541.53 kg of raw materials, including Methylene Dichloride, Acetone, Monomethylamine (MMA), Hydrochloric Acid (HCL), and 2-Bromo, along with a complete set of processing equipment, were seized.

Chemist and Cartel Members Caught in Action

"The factory, located in a secluded premises, deliberately covered from all sides to avoid detection, was tactfully raided by DRI officers. Two individuals, including the chemist responsible for manufacturing Mephedrone, were apprehended while they were engaged in the illegal production process. In swift follow-up operations, a key member of the drug cartel was apprehended at Basti, Uttar Pradesh, who was entrusted with overseeing supply of raw materials from Bhiwandi (Mumbai) to Bhopal. Two suppliers, who have illegally provided the chemicals/raw materials were also apprehended at Mumbai, along with the person responsible for the transportation of chemicals/raw materials from Mumbai to Bhopal," said a DRI official.

Overseas Kingpin Behind Network

"All seven arrested persons have admitted to their respective roles in the clandestine manufacturing of Mephedrone on the directions of an overseas operator Salim Dola and kingpin of Mephedrone network in India. This is the sixth clandestine Mephedrone factory dismantled by the DRI in the past one year," the official said.

