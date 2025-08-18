Uttar Pradesh News: Meerut Erupts In Violence After Army Soldier Assaulted At Bhuni Toll Plaza

'Slapped, Kicked, Hit With Stick': Armyman On His Way To Join Duty In Kashmir Assaulted By Toll Plaza; 4 Arrested (Screengrab) | X/@bstvlive |

Meerut: Meerut witnessed large-scale violence at Bhuni Toll Plaza on Monday following the assault of an army soldier by toll employees the previous night. The incident triggered massive anger among locals, who vandalized the toll office and booths, smashing furniture, CCTV cameras, and equipment.

According to officials, over 500 residents from Gotka and nearby villages gathered at the toll around 1 p.m. and continued their protest until 5 p.m. Enraged crowds destroyed barricades and broke open all six lanes, allowing vehicles to pass without payment. The toll staff fled the spot as violence escalated.

Heavy police force, including officers from eight police stations, reached the location. Authorities later arrested six toll workers identified from CCTV footage, while efforts are underway to detain others involved in the assault. The police confirmed that the soldier, Kapil, a member of the Rajput Battalion posted in Srinagar, was beaten after he requested urgent passage due to his flight schedule.

As tensions rose, local leaders joined the site, and a community meeting was held. The protest concluded after four key demands were accepted: removal of toll staff, addition of three more names in the case with arrests, exemption of toll within a 10 km radius, and display of the list of exempted villages at the plaza.

The incident has sparked wider debate on toll operations and repeated complaints of misconduct by toll staff. Security remains tightened in the area, with authorities monitoring the situation closely.