'Free Poor's Land From Encroachment, Take Strict Legal Action Against Land Mafias,' Says Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Gorakhpur: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Monday, met around 200 people from different districts during the Janata Darshan at the Gorakhnath temple complex, patiently hearing their concerns. He directed officials to ensure prompt redressal and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to prosperity for every household and justice for all.

During the interaction, CM Yogi instructed officers to take strict action against land grabbers. He emphasised that if land belonging to the poor has been encroached upon, it must be immediately vacated, and those responsible should face legal consequences. “No strongman will be allowed to illegally occupy land or exploit the weak. Such elements must not be spared,” he said.

The Chief Minister reached out to the people seated outside Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhawan and heard their problems one by one. He assured them that the government stands by every victim. Forwarding the applications to the concerned officials, CM Yogi directed them to ensure swift and satisfactory resolution.

In one case, when a woman complained about her land being illegally occupied by a strongman, the Chief Minister immediately ordered the administration and police to take prompt action and free her land from encroachment, adding that no influential person would be allowed to oppress the poor.

As in previous Janata Darshans, several people sought financial assistance for medical treatment. CM Yogi assured them of full government support, instructing officials to prepare the required estimates and forward them for approval promptly.

He further directed that matters related to revenue and police be resolved with complete transparency, fairness, and sensitivity so that every victim receives justice.