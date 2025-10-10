 Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: 7-Year-Old Boy Dies After 250-Kg School Gate Collapses In Prayagraj's Dhamoh Village; Inquiry Ordered
Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: 7-Year-Old Boy Dies After 250-Kg School Gate Collapses In Prayagraj's Dhamoh Village; Inquiry Ordered

A seven-year-old boy, Ishu Pal, died after a 250-kg iron gate of a government primary school collapsed on him in Prayagraj’s Dhamoh village early Wednesday morning. The incident occurred around 6:30 am when Ishu had accompanied his father, Manoj Pal, for a morning walk.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 10, 2025, 05:59 AM IST
7-Year-Old Boy Dies After 250-Kg School Gate Collapses In Prayagraj's Dhamoh Village; Inquiry Ordered

Prayagraj: A seven-year-old boy, Ishu Pal, died after a 250-kg iron gate of a government primary school collapsed on him in Prayagraj’s Dhamoh village early Wednesday morning. The incident occurred around 6:30 am when Ishu had accompanied his father, Manoj Pal, for a morning walk.

Immediate Response and Medical Efforts

Eyewitnesses said the school’s main gate suddenly gave way, trapping the child underneath. His father and locals rushed to lift the gate and took him to the local Community Health Centre, but doctors declared him dead on arrival. The impact broke his chest bones and caused severe head injuries, as per the postmortem report.

Authorities Take Action

The Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) suspended the school principal, citing negligence, while the District Magistrate, Manish Kumar Verma, ordered an inquiry to be completed within 24 hours. The Panchayat department has lodged a police complaint against the village head and secretary for dereliction of duty.

Community Reaction

The grieving family said Ishu was their only son and used to accompany his father, who is recovering from paralysis. Villagers have vowed not to send their children to school until safety measures are ensured.

