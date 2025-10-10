 Uttar Pradesh News: Fake 'CLEAR FRESH' Mineral Water Factory Raided At Barabanki's UPSIDC Agro Park, Crores Worth Seized
Uttar Pradesh News: Fake 'CLEAR FRESH' Mineral Water Factory Raided At Barabanki's UPSIDC Agro Park, Crores Worth Seized

A major raid was conducted at S.M. Hitech City Pvt. Ltd. in Barabanki's UPSIDC Agro Park, following Delhi Court orders. The factory was found manufacturing and selling counterfeit "CLEAR FRESH" mineral water, deceiving customers under the guise of the genuine "CLEAR PREMIUM WATER" brand.

Authorities seize fake “CLEAR FRESH” mineral water and packaging during Barabanki raid | File Photo

Authorities seized fake bottles, packaging materials, and stickers worth crores of rupees. The operation was carried out in the presence of Local Commissioner Advocate Nimish Goyal and Authorized Company Lawyer Rajan Dwivedi, ensuring full compliance with legal procedures. The seized items include production equipment, and the estimated market value is several crores of rupees.

Health Risks and Public Concern

Officials stated that consuming counterfeit water poses serious health risks and undermines public trust in legitimate brands. "Fake mineral water doesn’t just harm consumers—it shakes public trust and disrupts the market economy," an official said.

Government Sends Strong Warning

The raid sends a strong message of zero tolerance towards counterfeit products, reassuring citizens that their health and safety remain a top priority.

The Barabanki administration has urged citizens to purchase mineral water only from certified brands and report any suspected counterfeit products immediately. This decisive action marks a crucial step toward protecting consumer rights and restoring faith in genuine brands.

