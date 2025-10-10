VIDEO: Over 20,000 ASHA Workers Protest Low Wages And Pending Payments At Eco Garden In Lucknow; Threaten Suicide

Thousands of ASHA workers protest in Lucknow over low wages and pending payments at Eco Garden | X - @INCUttarPradesh

Lucknow: Around 20,000 Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA workers) from across Uttar Pradesh gathered at Eco Garden, Lucknow, to protest low wages and pending payments, voicing extreme distress.

Workers Express Financial Hardship

Workers like Mira and Saroj Kushwaha expressed anguish over performing dozens of duties for only a meager allowance (reported at ₹3,000), which has been unpaid for four months.

“पेट्रोल डालकर खुद को फूंक लेंगे ”



यह पीड़ा है आशा वर्कर्स की, जिन्हें 4 महीने से वेतन नहीं मिला। मात्र 3,000 रुपये में दिन-रात ड्यूटी करने के लिए मजबूर किया जाता है। अगर एक दिन की मजदूरी जोड़ी जाए, तो यह मात्र 100 रुपये प्रतिदिन होती है।



क्या यह अन्याय नहीं है?



निकम्मी भाजपा… pic.twitter.com/XPwZoj2Cvv — UP Congress (@INCUttarPradesh) October 9, 2025

They lamented not being able to celebrate upcoming festivals like Karwa Chauth and Diwali or fulfill their children's basic needs, stating they are forced to live on credit.

Demand for Fair Remuneration

The protesters highlighted that their tasks have increased from four to 54 since joining, yet their remuneration has remained minimal. They also pointed out the immense risk taken during the COVID-19 pandemic and now with diseases like TB, often without protective gear.

With many stating they are forced to work for less than ₹100 a day, workers demanded immediate intervention from the state and central governments.