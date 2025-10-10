 VIDEO: Over 20,000 ASHA Workers Protest Low Wages And Pending Payments At Eco Garden In Lucknow; Threaten Suicide
Around 20,000 Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA workers) from across Uttar Pradesh gathered at Eco Garden, Lucknow, to protest low wages and pending payments, voicing extreme distress.

Friday, October 10, 2025
Thousands of ASHA workers protest in Lucknow over low wages and pending payments at Eco Garden | X - @INCUttarPradesh

Lucknow: Around 20,000 Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA workers) from across Uttar Pradesh gathered at Eco Garden, Lucknow, to protest low wages and pending payments, voicing extreme distress.

Workers Express Financial Hardship

Workers like Mira and Saroj Kushwaha expressed anguish over performing dozens of duties for only a meager allowance (reported at ₹3,000), which has been unpaid for four months.

They lamented not being able to celebrate upcoming festivals like Karwa Chauth and Diwali or fulfill their children's basic needs, stating they are forced to live on credit.

Demand for Fair Remuneration

The protesters highlighted that their tasks have increased from four to 54 since joining, yet their remuneration has remained minimal. They also pointed out the immense risk taken during the COVID-19 pandemic and now with diseases like TB, often without protective gear.

With many stating they are forced to work for less than ₹100 a day, workers demanded immediate intervention from the state and central governments.

