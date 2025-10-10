 Uttar Pradesh News: Municipal Employees Across 17 Cities Stage Massive Protest In Lucknow Over Salary, PF Dues And Benefits
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 10, 2025, 06:06 AM IST
article-image

Lucknow: Employees from all 17 municipal corporations across Uttar Pradesh staged a massive protest in Lucknow on Wednesday, bringing civic operations to a standstill. Workers locked the Lucknow Municipal Corporation headquarters and all eight zonal offices, cutting power supply and halting administrative work throughout the day.

March and Memorandum Submission

Thousands of employees assembled at the main headquarters in the morning and later marched to the Mahatma Gandhi statue at Hazratganj, raising slogans against the government over salary disparities, unpaid PF dues, and lack of medical benefits.

Union leaders submitted a memorandum to ACM Chandra Bhushan Tiwari and warned of a complete work boycott if their demands remain unmet by November 9.

Union Leaders Warn of Indefinite Strike

Shashi Kumar Mishra, president of the Uttar Pradesh Local Bodies Employees’ Union, said, “After years of meetings and assurances, no reforms have been implemented. If the government fails to act, an indefinite strike will follow.”

article-image

Statewide Participation and Demands

Workers from Ayodhya, Agra, Ghaziabad, Saharanpur, and Prayagraj joined the protest, demanding permanent jobs and a minimum salary of ₹20,000.

