 Uttar Pradesh News: 3 Quintals Of Illegal Firecrackers Seized After Mishri Bazaar Explosion In Kanpur; 5 Cops Suspended
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUttar Pradesh News: 3 Quintals Of Illegal Firecrackers Seized After Mishri Bazaar Explosion In Kanpur; 5 Cops Suspended

Uttar Pradesh News: 3 Quintals Of Illegal Firecrackers Seized After Mishri Bazaar Explosion In Kanpur; 5 Cops Suspended

Following a powerful explosion in Mishri Bazaar, Moolganj, on Wednesday evening, police have seized approximately 3 quintals of illegal firecrackers. Police Commissioner Raghuvir Lal confirmed it was not a terror incident but a case of illegal storage and sale of firecrackers.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 10, 2025, 05:39 AM IST
article-image
Police seize 3 quintals of illegal firecrackers after Mishri Bazaar blast in Kanpur; 5 officers suspended | Representative Photo

Kanpur: Following a powerful explosion in Mishri Bazaar, Moolganj, on Wednesday evening, police have seized approximately 3 quintals of illegal firecrackers. Police Commissioner Raghuvir Lal confirmed it was not a terror incident but a case of illegal storage and sale of firecrackers.

Police Action and Suspensions

In response, five police personnel, including the Station Officer, have been suspended, and action has been taken against 12 shopkeepers.

Blast Injuries and Damage

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh News: Municipal Employees Across 17 Cities Stage Massive Protest In Lucknow Over Salary, PF Dues And Benefits
Uttar Pradesh News: Municipal Employees Across 17 Cities Stage Massive Protest In Lucknow Over Salary, PF Dues And Benefits
Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: 7-Year-Old Boy Dies After 250-Kg School Gate Collapses In Prayagraj's Dhamoh Village; Inquiry Ordered
Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: 7-Year-Old Boy Dies After 250-Kg School Gate Collapses In Prayagraj's Dhamoh Village; Inquiry Ordered
Uttar Pradesh News: Fake 'CLEAR FRESH' Mineral Water Factory Raided At Barabanki's UPSIDC Agro Park, Crores Worth Seized
Uttar Pradesh News: Fake 'CLEAR FRESH' Mineral Water Factory Raided At Barabanki's UPSIDC Agro Park, Crores Worth Seized
VIDEO: Over 20,000 ASHA Workers Protest Low Wages And Pending Payments At Eco Garden In Lucknow; Threaten Suicide
VIDEO: Over 20,000 ASHA Workers Protest Low Wages And Pending Payments At Eco Garden In Lucknow; Threaten Suicide

The blast, which injured eight people (four critically, who were referred to Lucknow), severely damaged two scooters. One scooter belonged to a theft victim, and the other to Ashwani Kumar, a hosiery businessman severely injured while allegedly purchasing firecrackers.

Also Watch:

Read Also
UP Blast VIDEO: Powerful Explosions In 2 Parked Scooters Near Markaz Mosque Rocks Kanpur
article-image

Investigation and Diwali Precautions

CCTV footage suggests the explosion occurred in firecrackers kept outside a shop, not in a scooter's storage compartment. Police are intensifying search operations across the city to curb the illegal trade ahead of Diwali.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Uttar Pradesh News: 3 Quintals Of Illegal Firecrackers Seized After Mishri Bazaar Explosion In...

Uttar Pradesh News: 3 Quintals Of Illegal Firecrackers Seized After Mishri Bazaar Explosion In...

Uttar Pradesh News: PM Modi To Hoist 21-Foot Flag At Ram Temple In Ayodhya On November 25; Marks...

Uttar Pradesh News: PM Modi To Hoist 21-Foot Flag At Ram Temple In Ayodhya On November 25; Marks...

Mayawati Praises Yogi Government, Targets Akhilesh At BSP Rally In Lucknow

Mayawati Praises Yogi Government, Targets Akhilesh At BSP Rally In Lucknow

Shia Leaders Meet Bihar Governor, Seek Exclusion From Triple Talaq Law

Shia Leaders Meet Bihar Governor, Seek Exclusion From Triple Talaq Law

Man Strangles Wife To Death As Illicit Affair With Mother-In-Law Is Exposed After Obscene Pics Leak...

Man Strangles Wife To Death As Illicit Affair With Mother-In-Law Is Exposed After Obscene Pics Leak...