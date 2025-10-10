Uttar Pradesh News: 3 Quintals Of Illegal Firecrackers Seized After Mishri Bazaar Explosion In Kanpur; 5 Cops Suspended

Police seize 3 quintals of illegal firecrackers after Mishri Bazaar blast in Kanpur; 5 officers suspended | Representative Photo

Kanpur: Following a powerful explosion in Mishri Bazaar, Moolganj, on Wednesday evening, police have seized approximately 3 quintals of illegal firecrackers. Police Commissioner Raghuvir Lal confirmed it was not a terror incident but a case of illegal storage and sale of firecrackers.

Police Action and Suspensions

In response, five police personnel, including the Station Officer, have been suspended, and action has been taken against 12 shopkeepers.

Blast Injuries and Damage

The blast, which injured eight people (four critically, who were referred to Lucknow), severely damaged two scooters. One scooter belonged to a theft victim, and the other to Ashwani Kumar, a hosiery businessman severely injured while allegedly purchasing firecrackers.

Investigation and Diwali Precautions

CCTV footage suggests the explosion occurred in firecrackers kept outside a shop, not in a scooter's storage compartment. Police are intensifying search operations across the city to curb the illegal trade ahead of Diwali.